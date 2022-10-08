Remember the hilarious episode of “I Love Lucy” in which she does a commercial for Vitameatavegamin? In the Charles Rand Penney Collection at the Erie Canal Discovery Center there are bottles from two Lockport drug stores with labels that read “Beef, Iron & Wine”. Just like the product that Lucy was touting, Beef, Iron & Wine was a supplement that was described as “combining nutrients with stimulus.” and just like the concoction that Lucy advertised back in the 1950s, it contained alcohol, 18-20%. It was advertised as a “valuable restorative for all convalescents.” Although the bottles are undated, they appear to be from the early 20th century. One of the labels is faded, but both are legible and can be read with the exception of a few words. The wording on both labels is similar but there are differences.
The first bottle, distributed by E. E. Williamson, druggist at 100 Main Street, reads, “This preparation is one of great value combining the stimulating qualities of old and pure Sherry Wine.” It contains “the sustaining and nourishing nature of Liebig’s celebrated extract of Beef with the tonic powers of Citrate of Iron. Beef, Iron and Wine is essentially adapted to those who are convalescing from exhausting fevers or suffering from failing strength, pallor, weakness and palpitation of the heart.” The dose was simple: “One tablespoonful to adults before meals or oftener when suffering from exhaustion.”
The other bottle, sold by Standish & Shearston, druggists at 74 Main Street, includes the words “Liebig’s Antwerp Extract of Beef” and maintains that the Sherry Wine is pure but does not say it is “old.” The next words are a bit puzzling and somewhat confusing. It reads, “The happy effect in many cases of debility, loss of appetite and general prostration, of an (word is illegible) Salt of Iron combined with Beef and Wine, has been so frequently demonstrated that we have every confidence in recommending it.” This label suggests users drink it between meals as well “when suffering from fatigue or exhaustion.” It was just one of numerous “patent medicines” that were in drug stores at that time.
Edward E. Williamson came to Lockport as a young man in 1888 to manage a grocery and drug store owned by E.N. Yerxa. Twenty years later he bought that business at 100 Main Street and continued to do business there until 1935 when he moved to the corner of Locust and Genesee streets. He retired in 1939. Wiiliamson was very active in the Masonic fraternity here and was called the “grand old man of Masonry.” He had lived in Lockport for 67 years but moved to the Masonic Home in Utica where he died in 1959 at the age of 96.
Beach Torrey (B.T.) Standish moved to Lockport from Holley in 1866 at the age of 22. He became associated with several different drug stores here. In 1894, Standish partnered with William Shearston at 74 Main Street. Shearston was born in 1864 and grew up in Auburn. He was in Lockport by 1890. In 1905, Standish and Shearston parted ways, with Standish remaining in the store at 74 Main Street and Shearston moving to 90 Main Street. Standish continued his business until 1920 when he retired and his store became part of the Parson Drug chain. He died in 1923. Shearston kept his business until about 1914 when he and his wife moved to Florida. He died in 1954.
Finally, about that Beef, Iron & Wine elixir. Baron Justus von Liebig was a German organic chemist who, in 1847, developed a new process for making beef extract, which he marketed as an alternative to eating beef but containing all the nutritional value of the real thing. It was immensely popular, particularly in Europe, but was also consumed by Americans, including both armies during the Civil War. When its nutritional value came into question in the 1860s, Liebig then promoted it as a tasteful comfort food (broth) and as a stimulant for fatigue. Other manufacturers of beef extract used Liebig’s name in their advertisements and he lost a court case in Britain when the judge ruled his name had become synonymous with beef extract. In response, Liebig formed a new company, LEMCO, and created a trademark to ensure the public that it was his product they were buying. Liebig died in 1873, long before the products that bore his name were being sold by druggists in Lockport. You can still buy Beef, Iron & Wine supplements and syrups on Amazon and from other vendors.
