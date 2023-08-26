Last week Niagara Discoveries looked in on the early amusement parks that were built up around the Wilson harbor and Olcott Beach. Changes in transportation, disastrous fires and the Great Depression put an end to many of these parks. Beginning in the early 1940s, two new smaller parks began operating at Olcott Beach. The Olcott Amusement Park opened in 1940 and the New Rialto Park opened two years later. These parks catered more to children than adults. A few years earlier, Frederick Krull had purchased 10 acres of parkland along the Lake Ontario shoreline from the International Railway Company and donated it to the county, creating a tree-shaded picnic area.
In the years after World War II, the Olcott Amusement Park and the New Rialto Park were popular with locals who could get there within a short drive. Baby boomers have fond memories of kiddie rides and picnics in Krull Park. The parks endured for another 40 to 50 years but as these children grew up or moved away, the numbers dwindled and these also closed in the 1980s and 1990s.
In 2003, the Olcott Beach Carousel Park opened after the restoration of the carousel roundhouse and the acquisition of a 1928 Herschell-Spillman carousel as well as five 1940s-50s kiddie rides, one of which was originally from Olcott. The volunteer-run park is currently opened and charges 25 cents per ride. It is now one of two small “kiddie” parks operating in Niagara County. The other is at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda, which acquired several of the kiddie rides from the old Page’s Whistle Pig Restaurant in the town of Niagara, some of which were made by the Allan Herschell Company. That restaurant closed in 2008 and the Carrousel Museum opened their mini-park in 2013.
Speaking of the Whistle Pig, the restaurant opened at the 6 Corners (intersection of Military, Porter and Packard roads) in 1939 but did not add kiddie rides until about 10 years later. The rides were made by the Allan Herschell Company in North Tonawanda in the 1930s and 1940s and were later acquired by the Page family for their restaurant.
At about the same time, Swiezy’s Grove, just down Military Road, also had rides. It is unclear when the rides left there but an ad from 1959 in the Niagara Gazette announced the opening of the “New! Fun Filled! KIDDIELAND Now Part of Swiezy’s Grove!” A few years later, John’s Flaming Hearth Restaurant was built at that location and the rides ceased to operate. Some of those rides may have gone to the Whistle Pig where they remained until 2008 when the restaurant closed. The Ferris wheel then went to the Olcott Carousel Park and the boat, helicopter and pony cart rides went to the Herschell Carrousel Museum Park.
Two other small amusement parks that operated during the mid 20th century were located in the city of Lockport. In 1954, James D. Hayes opened a park on land fronting Michigan Street and extending back to Trowbridge Street. The six-acre parcel contained a picnic grove, refreshment stands, a baseball field and several kiddie rides including a miniature train, merry-go-round, swings and a Ferris wheel. Like many of these small, outdoor community spaces, Hayes Park was a gathering place for service organizations to hold their annual picnics and events. A 1963 ad in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal offered “Any Ride .04c with Kendall Coupon…See Your Friendly Kendall Dealer Today.” A few years later, the Hayes opened the Old Country House Restaurant on the grounds of the park. It later became Windmill Terrace and then Rexford’s Inn. The park itself closed in the early 1970s but the restaurant continued for another 20 years.
The other kiddie park in Lockport was Cinderella Park on South Niagara Street near Heath Street. This park opened in 1964 and was in business until the late 1970s. It also featured small rides, a picnic grove and concession stands. Every year, the A. G. Kelly and Miller Brothers Circus set up their tents there and it was the highlight of the summer at the park. Another event that attracted the attention of local teens was the dance nights at the park. One popular band from Buffalo that played there was “The Morticians.” The park also hosted “jamborees” for groups of local CB operators. Service organizations often sponsored outings to both Hayes and Cinderella Parks for disabled and disadvantaged children.
Over the years, people have mentioned that they remember some of these parks but the History Center has very little in our collection pertaining to them. If anyone has any photos or printed material about any of these parks, we would to love to see and scan them. Just give us a call at 716-434-7344 to make an appointment to come in.
