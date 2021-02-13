NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Black Lockportians of the 19th century

Most people in Lockport are familiar with the story of businessman Aaron Mossell whose brickyard supplied the materials to build houses, churches, hotels and roads throughout the city in the mid to late 19th century, as well as his successful petitioning of the Lockport School Board to integrate the city schools in 1876. Though Aaron Mossell is Lockport’s most well-known African-American citizen, there were hundreds of others in the city’s black community who lived, worked and worshipped here and contributed to the success of this municipality.
The African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church has always been a vital part of the black community in Lockport. Though the congregation was established as early as the 1830s, in 1844 a lot on South Street was donated by Lyman and Amy Spalding and a church was built. In 1847, this became known as the Zion Church (for about 30 years there were two AME churches on South Street, Zion and Bethel). At that time three trustees were named: Woodford Mills, James Morgan and William Sanders.
Woodford Mills would have been an obvious choice as one of the trustees. Not only was he the most senior member of the church, he owned a house right next door at the corner of Washburn Street. Mills was born into slavery in Woodford County, Kentucky, in 1793 at about the same time the county was formed. As a young man, Mills escaped to Canada and joined the British Navy as a “Captain’s servant.” It is unknown how long he served in the Navy or when and why he came to Niagara County, but he and his Canadian born wife, Amelia Carr, were living in Lockport by 1840. The couple had at least five children between 1841 and 1854.
In the U.S. and New York State census records for the 1850s and 1860s, as well as the Lockport city directories for those decades, Mills is listed as a “laborer” but it is not specified where he worked. His name appeared in the newspapers in relation to activities associated with Zion AME Church and as a member of political and social clubs. Woodford Mills passed away on Oct. 26, 1870, at the age of 87. His place of burial could not be located. His wife Amelia died in Chicago in 1879 and is buried there.
James Morgan was born in Maryland in about 1800. He and his wife Lavinia were in Lockport at the time their son Theodore W. was born in 1837. They lived on South Street, two houses west of the AME Church. James, his eldest son James, and his son Theodore W., were all barbers. Like Woodford Mills, James Morgan’s name appeared in the papers in association with Zion AME Church and in meetings of clubs and organizations, but it was his son Theodore (TW) Morgan who really made a name for himself in Lockport.
Theodore’s first barber shop was over Renfield & Tarbox’s Hardware Store at 1 Main St. In March 1863, he and seven other Lockport barbers placed a notice in the Lockport Daily Journal & Courier alerting the public that as of April 1st, they would no longer be opening their shops on Sunday. To accommodate for this, the shops would be open until 12 midnight on Saturday nights. An advertisement in the same paper three years later announced that “T. W. Morgan, Barber and Hairdresser, has re-arranged and re-modeled his shop, over No. 1 Main Street.” The article included, “Mrs. T. W. Morgan has also opened a room adjoining for a Ladies’ Hair Dressing Establishment where ladies will find it to their advantage to call for anything in the Hair Dressing line.”
Theodore, who was also a musician, and his wife, Arabella, were involved in organizing community balls and concerts, sometimes for the benefit of an individual or group in need of financial support. His name is among those who donated funds to assist the victims of the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. He and Arabella had six children and lived at 67 South Street. In 1879, the Morgans moved their hairdressing business “over 17 Main St.”
Though exact dates could not be ascertained, it appears from newspaper notices that one of the Morgans' sons, Harry W., died in 1884 as a young child. The teachers and students at the Washburn Street School were publicly thanked for flowers they provided for the funeral. Sometime in late 1884 or early 1885, TW Morgan also passed away. Arabella is identified as a widow later in 1885. She continued her business until 1913. Like her husband and son, an exact date of death could not be ascertained, but in 1917 an ad in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal stated “The Late Mrs. T. W. Morgan’s Hair Renewal is being prepared by her son-in-law, Ollie C. Hall” and Mrs. Ernest Rodgers of 21 High Street would act as Lockport agent. It is not known where the Morgans are buried.
Of the three original AME Church trustees, the least amount of information could be found on William Sanders and his family. According to the 1860 U.S. Census, he was born about 1810 in Virginia. His wife was Frances and they had six children. Like Mills and Morgan, he lived near Zion AME Church on South Street and his name appeared in the newspapers in connection with the church and other organizations. His date of death and burial place are not known.
NEXT WEEK: The Johnson Family of Lockport.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
