As we get closer to the 200th anniversary of the official opening of the Erie Canal on Oct. 26, 2025, let’s look at one of the trades that provided an important service not only to the operation of the Erie Canal but to the entire Lockport community. There are not many records remaining for the earliest years of the construction of the locks but a few sources do mention some of the establishments that served the budding village of Lockport. One of these trades, essential not only to the canal but also to transportation, business and farming, was blacksmithing, sometimes referred to as horse shoeing.
The blacksmith not only shoed the horses and mules that pulled the canal boats, he also made all kinds of tools and implements for various industries and agricultural purposes. The blacksmith was one of the first businesses to set up shop when a new community was founded. The blacksmith’s shop was one of only three buildings left standing when the British burned Buffalo in 1813 because they knew a blacksmith would be necessary for the rebuilding of that village.
For Lockport, there are a few references to the beginnings of the village. In 1873, Mrs. Laura P. Colton, adopted daughter of Dr. Isaac Smith and his wife, “Aunt” Edna Smith, wrote a series of “Recollections” that were printed in the Lockport Daily Journal. They were based on stories that her mother had told of the days when the locks were being built. Colton wrote, “with such an army of laborers, [it] drew in merchants and mechanics, lawyers and doctors.” Although blacksmiths are not specifically identified, that occupation would fall under “mechanics.”
A Lockport Union-Sun & Journal series of articles from 1921 states that in 1822, “Allen Skinner’s blacksmith’s shop” was on Main Street “about where the Kenmore now stands” (which today is approximately the same location as the Lockport Municipal Building). The same article mentions that there was “a blacksmith shop along what is now Buffalo street” in 1824.
By the time the locks were completed in 1825, there were most likely a few more blacksmiths in Lockport. Like the blacksmith on Buffalo Street, many are not identified. The above referenced article continues on through the 1830s and reports that in 1837, Silvester Flummerfelt had a blacksmith shop “on Main street a little above Spalding’s office.”
Jumping ahead to the 1850s: After enlargement of the locks, it was the first decade in which there is both a detailed map of the village of Lockport (1851) and when the first village directories (1856-57 & 1859-60) appeared. In 1856, there were three blacksmiths listed, two on Market Street and one “near the American Hotel,” but undoubtedly there were more. A few years later, that number was eight, including two, L. D. Richardson at 11 Transit and Benjamin Long on Washburn, who were on the 1851 map of Lockport but yet were not included in the previous directory. There were probably more that were not included.
In 1880, there are nine blacksmiths listed in the directory but none from two decades earlier. Most are located adjacent to the canal or not far from it. Two were on Race Street and two on Van Buren Street. Race Street ran off of Pine Street behind the buildings on Main Street and next to the old City Hall.
In 1883, M. J. Gaudy took up blacksmithing at 3 Race Street. A few years later, Gaudy moved his shop to Elm Street where he also manufactured carriages and wagons. An 1886 article in the Lockport Daily Journal, identified Gaudy and his partner, John G. Traub, as “carriage builders and horse shoers.” He made a custom wagon for the German Bakery at 173 South Transit Street.
Gaudy would later take his business to Buffalo. Except for long distance travel on trains or boats, horses were still the main means of transportation for most people whether it be on horseback, in a private conveyance, or on a public horse-drawn omnibus or trolley. Horses and mules would continue to pull canal boats for another 30 years and the farm crop production process would still be done with horse-drawn equipment for at least another five decades.
Surprisingly, in 1900, there are 13 blacksmiths and horse shoers, including five that were in business in 1880. The beginning of the end of the horse and mule era on the Erie Canal had already started and trolley cars were now electric rather than horse-drawn. By the end of the decade, automobiles were a novelty but would soon compete with horses on the roadways. Horses, however, were still the power behind the farm equipment in Niagara County’s booming agriculture business.
The decade between 1910 and 1920 saw major changes in the use of horses on the Erie Canal and on the streets and roads in and around Lockport. The Erie Barge Canal, completed in 1918, allowed for larger boats powered by steam or diesel engines, eliminating the need for horses or mules. In the 1920 Lockport City Directory, there are nine categories of businesses starting with the word “Automobile.” There are only six blacksmiths/horse shoers and three carriage makers left in Lockport in 1920.
One of the new directory categories is “Automobile Laundry and Livery” at 12 (later 20) Church Street. This would have been behind the First Methodist Episcopal Church, which faced Niagara Street, and next to the Universalist Church of the Redeemer at Ontario and Church streets (now the Erie Canal Discovery Center). This business acted much like a livery stable of the horse era or a rental car company of today, with the additional service of laundering (washing?) your car. It may have been located in what were the horse sheds on that property used by the four churches in that block during the horse and carriage era. In 1937, the Methodist Episcopal Church was torn down and replaced with — what else? — an automobile service station.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
