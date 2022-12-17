Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.