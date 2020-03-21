New York State is in the midst of celebrating the 200th anniversary of the construction of the Erie Canal from 1817 to 1825.
By 1820, the section between Utica and Syracuse was complete and already being used. There was a need for packet boats and freight boats to carry passengers and goods on the canal. As each section of the canal opened over the next five years, boat yards sprung up all along the way and Lockport was no exception.
Lyman Spalding had one of the earliest and most extensive boat yards and dry docks in Lockport situated below the locks between the canal and the mill race. By the mid 1850s, other boat yards opened, including one operated by William Markle and another by Henry F. Cady. William Markle’s boat yard was on “Market and the canal, east of the village,” but his business was gone by 1864. Henry F. Cady’s saw mill, boat manufactory and dry dock existed for more than 20 years, from 1855 to 1878. Cady’s was located on the north side of the canal, between the NY Central Railroad bridge and the Exchange Street bridge.
Although there were other boat builders in Lockport at that time, including Markle, Daniel Van Valkenburg, Skinner & Tovell and Dudley Carrier, Cady’s name was most often mentioned in the newspapers in the 1860s as launching new boats. On April 24, 1867, the Lockport Daily Journal reported, “We are pleased to note the growing popularity of Mr. Cady in his industrial pursuits, which has been gained by the superior work done in his yard during the past several years … all of which are pronounced good specimens of workmanship … He employs none but first-class mechanics as the work performed by them will fully demonstrate.”
Henry Cady was born in Connecticut in 1819 and came to Lockport in 1844, after having spent many years in Illinois where he was a friend of Abraham Lincoln. He married a Lockport girl, Catherine Clark, in 1845 and they had five children. In addition to his commercial endeavors, Cady held many civic offices in the 1860s and 1870s, including postmaster, chief engineer of the Lockport Fire Department, under-sheriff of the county, supervisor of the First Ward and candidate for the New York State Assembly. He also was a founding member and one of the leaders of the Republican party in Niagara County.
Cady served as grand marshal in many local parades and built a replica of the Union ironclad, the “Monitor,” as part of a Republican party campaign procession through Lockport in the late 1860s. In his later life, Cady moved for a few years to Albion in Orleans County but returned to Lockport where he died in 1905. He is buried in Glenwood Cemetery.
In 1879, Cady sold his boat works on the canal to Hiram Benedict. In March, the Lockport Daily Journal expressed approval of the sale. “Mr. Benedict intends to do a thriving business the coming summer, which will necessitate the employment of a large number of men. The mill has been standing idle for some time and its reopening will be hailed with great satisfaction. This is another indication of the revival of business in our city.”
Hiram Benedict was born in Cambria in 1837 and moved to Lockport as a young man. He had a stave business before establishing a boat yard on the canal at Comstock’s Bridge (near what is now the Matt Murphy Bridge) in the early 1870s. Benedict purchased the Cady property to expand his business. Like Cady, Benedict’s name was frequently in the newspaper with announcements of new boats being built or launched.
Though the press was usually very laudatory, in one instance Benedict was criticized for launching a new boat while another boat was on fire in the canal. Defying orders not to pass the burning boat, Benedict took his new boat through anyway and it was “badly scorched” in the passing.
In 1882, Benedict sold his Comstock Bridge property to James Jackson, Jr. who hoped to convince a Rochester coach and hearse company to relocate to Lockport (it didn’t happen). For a brief time, Benedict employed George Morgan in his boat yard. Morgan and his brother Alfred later teamed up to form their own boat building business.
Benedict remained in Lockport until about 1886, when he moved to Buffalo, but later came back to Lockport where he died in 1898. He is buried in Cold Spring Cemetery.
NEXT WEEK: Morgan Brothers Boat Yard and Dry Docks
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
