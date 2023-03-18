Last week Niagara Discoveries highlighted a few of the names, places and stories related to the history of bowling in Niagara County in the 19th century.
An article in the Lockport Daily Journal from 1897 shows just how popular the sport was getting to be at the turn-of-the-20th century. The article discussed the Lockport Wheelmen’s plans for improvements to their clubhouse on Walnut Street (later the Tuscarora Club) and stated, “Perhaps the first thing in that line will be the addition of a bowling alley. There seems to be an urgent demand for such amusement and I hope soon to see this pastime added to the already many attractions of the clubhouse.”
In the first decade of the 20th century, two bowling alleys were listed in the Lockport City directories. Frank Lillis ran a saloon, pool hall and bowling alley at 95 Main Street (now the site of Urban Park Towers) from 1900 to 1905. The Lillis family operated a saloon/billiard hall at that location until the 1960s, although the bowling alley was not always listed. In 1902, Henry Thurston opened a billiard hall at 7 Main Street and added a bowling alley three years later. This remained in operation until 1910 when that block of buildings was taken down for enlargement of the Erie Canal.
For almost 10 years, there were no bowling alleys listed in the directories, or advertised in the newspapers, but apparently there were several lanes opened in clubs, church halls and other organizations. In 1919, a short article in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal reported, “On the Alleys in Lockport This Year.” It declared, “The bowling alley owners are cleaning and polishing up for a busy winter season. This promises to be a great season for the pin artists. Leagues that existed last year will be on the alleys, including the United Church league at the Hawkes Bros. hall, the Tuscarora league at the Tuscarora club and the Harrison league on the Harrison Association alleys. There will be other leagues formed, it is said. Walter Lillis will probably organize a fraternal league for his alleys.”
Hawkes Bros. alleys were located at the Niagara Hotel at Niagara and North Transit streets, the Tuscarora Club was on Walnut Street and the Harrison Association alleys were in the Merchant’s Gargling Oil building next to the Hodge Opera House on Market Street. The Hodge and Merchant’s buildings were destroyed by fire in 1928, leaving the Harrison Association to find new bowling lanes.
The 1920s and 1930s saw an increase in the number of bowling alleys in Lockport. Trinity Lutheran Church installed one in the basement of their new parish hall in 1924. After the Hodge fire, the United Church league bowled there for a few years before moving to Thiele’s Alleys at 79 Walnut Street. In 1928 William Thiele opened a bowling alley in the area where Heritage Square is today.
That business was acquired by Howard Thurston, Henry’s son, in 1933 and expanded to 81 Walnut Street. A short newspaper article announced the “Brilliant Reopening for Bowling Alleys” and described “many pleasing changes and decided improvements…combined to make the reopening of the Thurston bowling alleys in Walnut Street a memorable occasion.”
Although Thurston only had the alleys for a few years, it was a popular place and was well advertised in the newspapers. One ad reads, “Are You a Bowler? My, the things that bowling will do for you. The exercise makes you strong and cheerful – it is a benefit to the health.” By 1936 Thurston sold the bowling alley and opened a restaurant on Lock Street. Walter Lillis, Frank’s son, was again advertising a bowling alley at 95 Main Street and Hawkes Alleys were still housed at the Niagara Hotel.
In 1936, “Sid” Allen’s Bowling Alley opened in the former Thurston’s at 81-83 Walnut Street. A landmark event occurred at Allen’s on October 25, 1939 when Albert “Allie” Brandt bowled the highest recorded three-game series in the history of the sport up to that time. His scores of 297, 289 and 300 earned him that place in bowling history which stood for 50 years.
Brandt was born in Lockport in 1902 and his introduction to bowling came when he got a job as a pin boy in 1917. Four years later, Brandt began bowling professionally and was on the Men’s City League at the time of his record score. In the 1940s, Brandt was bowling, and winning, in tournaments all over the United States. He was a regular on the local TV bowling show, “Beat the Champ” and held the show record of 777 from 1957 to 1974. He was elected to the American Bowling Congress in 1960.
Although having been played for several decades, it was following World War II that bowling increased in popularity as a fun family pastime, a social occasion and a competitive sport for men, women and children.
Allen’s Bowling Alley continued on Walnut Street until 1954. Allie Brandt opened his own alleys at 137 Main Street, just west of the Bewley Building. Seven years later, he constructed a brand new building for his bowling alley at 620 Lincoln Avenue which is still in operation today.
Other bowling alleys also opened in Lockport, including Kendzie’s at 11-13 West Main Street, owned by Joseph and Sophie Kendzie, in 1951, and South Transit Lanes, now Brad Angelo’s, in 1956 (Brad’s father, Nin Angelo, was another Lockport pro bowler who held a “Beat the Champ” record of 19 consecutive weeks on the show). League bowling continued to be strong in Lockport through the 1990s, but began to wane in the early 2000s.
Although Kendzie’s has closed, Allie Brandt’s and Brad Angelo’s are still operating but have shifted their focus with more open bowling as well as hosting parties and other events. Bowling has changed over the years but its fun and competitive appeal have not.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.