NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Breweries once flourished in Lockport

Even though Oktoberfest is actually celebrated in September in Germany, here in the United States, the parties are usually held in October. When you think of Oktoberfest, you think of beer, and Lockport certainly had its share of breweries in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
If you walked the streets of Lockport in the mid to late 19th century, you would probably be struck by the number of taverns and breweries that were in the city. Alcohol consumption was big business in a working class city, especially one with so many Germans and Irish in residence. Though there wasn’t a brewery on every corner, there certainly was one every few blocks on certain streets.
The location of the first brewery is lost to history but we do know that it was operated by a man named J.H. Patterson some time in the 1820s. This of course was when the locks and deep cut were being excavated and there were hundreds of men working in Lockport. By 1832, David Pye opened another brewery on South Transit Street probably not far from the canal. He sold that business to Benjamin Draper in 1839 and Draper moved the operation to the triangle between South Transit and State Road (behind Garlock’s). That brewery remained at that location until at least 1875 but under many different names: Draper’s, New Spring, Lockport, Bowers and Newton, and then just Newtons. The building is still standing. Draper transferred his business to Saxton and LaGrange streets in 1858, and it lasted another 21 years at that address. Not far away, another brewery opened in 1869 at South Transit and Genesee streets. This was the Humphrey and Jenny Brewery and then the Lockport Steam Brewery. Many of these breweries lasted only a few years or were bought out by other brewers.
Another busy street for breweries was Chestnut Street. For 50 years a brewery stood at the corner of Chestnut and Spring streets. First opened in 1869 by Anton Ulrich, it was also known as the Union Brewing Company, Lockport Brewing Company and finally the Lock City Brewing Company.
Not to be outdone, Lowertown had its share of breweries too, all located on Van Buren Street. Sometime around 1850, James Gibson opened a brewery at the northwest corner of Chapel and Van Buren streets. It was operated for about 30 years. Another long-lived brewery opened in 1859 on the north side of Van Buren near Lake Street. Its proprietor was J.G. Norman and it was known as Norman’s and then as Niagara Brewery. For a few years in the 1860s it was Christy and Jenny Brewery and then it went back to Norman’s and then Niagara again. In 1887, John Enright purchased the brewery and it was known by a variety of names but always with the word Enright in it. By 1904 it was called the Niagara Ale Brewery. Its final incarnation was O’Neil’s Brewery and then it went out of business in 1914. At about the same time Norman started his brewery, Joseph Dumville opened another one just down the street. This one also had various names until closing in 1914.
The last brewery to be opened in Lockport was George Down’s, also on Van Buren Street, in 1908. This lasted until 1918 when Prohibition shut it down. When Prohibition ended in 1933 this brewery opened again under the name of F.J. Mumm but was in operation for less than a year. In the late 1930s, George Weisbeck operated a small brewery at 171 Van Buren called the Van Buren Products Co., Inc. It too only lasted a short time.
Lockport also had beverage bottling plants that started out as breweries, or were a separate component of the business. Some of these switched over completely to non-alcoholic beverages after Prohibition started. One of these was the Lock City Brewing Company on Chestnut Street. The main brewery was in a stone building on the north side of Chestnut and the Lock City Bottling works, which made the bottles for the brewery, was on the south side at 211 Chestnut. It appears they were operated in tandem until 1919. There were a number of short term proprietors until 1908 when Charles Myers took over and ran the bottling works until his death in 1917. Two years later, and with the start of Prohibition, the Lock City Brewing Co. closed and the adjacent bottling works was purchased by Fred D. Meyers and became known as the F. D. Meyers Bottling Works, producing its own line of “soft” beverages and suppling bottles for other drink companies. Meyers died in 1939. The business moved to 50 Monroe Street in the 1940s. After Meyers’ death, William Sewar operated the company until 1952, followed by Francis Burns until 1967. The last proprietor of F. D. Meyers Bottling Works was Dick Shanley, who operated it until it closed in 1977. The buildings at 211 Chestnut and 50 Monroe are still standing.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
