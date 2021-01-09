NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Calendars and gas stations

A new year always brings new calendars. The History Center has more than 100 different calendars in the Charles Rand Penney collection, many of them from local service stations that have long since gone out of business. The pictures on the calendars ranged from the sacred (Jesus and Mary) to the profane (nude women) and everything in between.
From the Penney collection: Drewe’s Service Station was located on the corner of North Ridge and Cambria-Wilson roads in the northern part of Cambria (they are listed in the 1949/50 telephone book for Lockport). Other service stations include Van Dusen’s Sales and Service, Lock and Gooding Streets (1957); many from Fulcher’s Kendall Service, Hawley and Corinthia Streets (1950s and 60s); Gagliardi Brothers Service, Chestnut Ridge Road (1960); and Sam’s Auto Service, 414 West Avenue (undated). Other businesses represented were grocery stores, funeral parlors, liquor stores, florists, jewelers, coal companies, churches and several from the Williams Brothers Department Store.
The calendar accompanying today's Niagara Discoveries is from the John T. Darrison Company on Buffalo Street in 1929. Founded in 1861 by John H. Darrison, this business was a feed and seed store that sold “stock and poultry supplies.” The business was so successful that in 1886 his son, John T. Darrison, built a new brick and stone building on the Buffalo Street site that stood until the 1970s. The building had his name and the date engraved at the top.
The oldest calendars in the collection date from the early 20th century while the newest ones are from the 1990s.
Gasoline distributors first appeared in the Lockport City Directory in 1905. E. P. Marvin at 10 Elm Street started out as a bicycle manufacturer and then switched to selling gas and gasoline engines. A few years later, John Young’s Feed Store at 41 Buffalo Street was also selling gasoline. Many new businesses were created by the advent of the “horseless carriage.” By 1920, there were several places in Lockport to purchase gasoline for automobiles.
In addition to gasoline dealers, there was a plethora of automobile related shops springing up all around the city. It was at this time that gas stations began to appear independent of other businesses such as a grocery, hardware or feed and seed store. These “filling” stations, as they were called, featured pumps under a canopy and a small building that sometimes sold snacks much like our modern gas stations do.
In the early days, the stations were often operated by a single individual or a family but as automobiles became more common and competition heated up, a whole team of uniformed employees would greet you to service your car. Like a pit crew at a race track, these men not only pumped your gas, they checked your oil, put air in your tires and washed your windshield. Before you drove away you were often offered a free road map or maybe a calendar. Oil companies competed with each other to see which stations could provide the best or fastest service. This type of personal service lasted well into the 1960s.
The gas station experience began to change in the 1970s. Gas prices went up and service went down. With more people using interstate highways, the small, independent stations along the older routes began to disappear. The big oil companies tore down their small stations and built new ones with large convenience stores. Uniformed employees no longer rush out to greet you and service your car and now you have to pump your own gas. The days of free maps and calendars are gone forever.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
