Last week, Niagara Discoveries ended with the complaints motorists had in 1915 about farm produce “auto trucks” not allowing them to pass on Shawnee Road. As automobiles became more numerous in the 1920s, the frequency of accidents involving other cars, trucks and trains increased. As early as 1915, drivers and local residents were calling for the elimination of the New York Central Railroad crossing on Saunders Settlement Road just west of Shawnee Road (also known as Cambria Swamp Road and Silvernail Road).
This crossing was at an “acute” angle across the road, had no signs or signals and “motorists must turn almost completely around … to see trains approaching from the east.” It was also noted that “orchard trees hide the approaching trains from view of motorists except close to the crossing.” Over the years, accidents involving pedestrians, horse-drawn vehicles and cars had occurred at this junction but no preventive measures were put into place until a horrific collision on July 17, 1929.
Five members of a Philadelphia family, driving in a National Chevrolet coach and traveling west on Saunders Settlement Road toward Niagara Falls, were killed when a westbound New York Central passenger express train struck the car and carried it 300 feet down the track. This tragedy galvanized local and state officials as well as residents and travelers to finally put pressure on the New York State Public Service Commission to eliminate the Cambria Station crossing. All parties agreed that something had to be done.
It is one thing to order the elimination of a railroad crossing but it is another thing to actually do it. The first action taken a few months after the accident was to assign flagmen to the crossing to monitor approaching trains and prevent motorists from crossing the tracks. This was a temporary remedy while long-term solutions were examined.
The first option looked at was a “subway” plan where the road would be dug out and a bridge would carry the train over it similar to what had recently been done at Military and Lockport roads. This was abandoned in favor of an “overhead” crossing when it was realized that the ground under the tracks was solid rock. The overhead crossing called for constructing a 24-foot wide, 2,835-foot long roadway that included approaches from both directions and the actual overpass. The estimated cost of the project was $120,000 ($1.8 million in 2019).
Over the next several years, plans for the overhead crossing were submitted to the Public Service Commission but had to be approved by myriad agencies including the Department of Transportation and New York Central Railroad.
In 1938, the Lockport Auto Club renewed its efforts to get the crossing eliminated with the building of the overpass but their actions came to naught. In 1950, there were still flagmen monitoring the crossing. A decade later, both the crossing on Saunders Settlement Road and the one on Shawnee Road had automated lights and guardrails. In the following decades, with fewer trains passing through these roads, the call for an overhead crossing was dropped.
Although the overhead crossing was never built at Cambria Station, the U.S. government found it to be a suitable place for a Cold War-era Army Air Defense Command Post for a Nike Missile system and an Air Force radar site. There were three military installations in Cambria: the Nike Launcher site on Upper Mountain and Cambria Roads (now Cambria Town Hall); the Nike Control and Radar Site on Shawnee Road just south of Upper Mountain Road (now owned by Franklin Global Strategies) and the Lockport Air Force Station on Old Shawnee Road just south of Saunders Settlement Road.
The facilities opened in 1951 and were part of a joint operation between the Army and Air Force to provide a Ground-Control Intercept (GCI) early warning system to detect enemy aircraft and Nike-Ajax missiles to launch in the event of an attack. Other missile batteries in Niagara County were located at Fort Niagara and Model City. In 1958, the Ajax missiles were replaced with Hercules missiles, which could be equipped with either a conventional or atomic warhead.
Beginning in the 1960s, the Army began deactivating the remaining Nike-Ajax missile sites and turning them over to the Air Force as part of the Aerospace Defense Command (ADC). The Lockport Air Force Station and the Cambria Nike-Hercules site continued to operate until 1969, when their missiles were deactivated.
The Upper Mountain Road site was sold in 1975 to the Town of Cambria for its new municipal facilities. The Shawnee Road radar station and the Lockport Air Force Station remained active under the ADC until June 29, 1979, when operations ceased. Those properties have since been remediated and sold to private entities.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
