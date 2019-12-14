NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Cambria Swamp Road

As mentioned before in Niagara Discoveries, often when you are researching one thing, something else catches your eye. While reading a newspaper from the 1930s, an adjacent article mentioned “the Cambria Swamp Road.” So where was that? Further reading indicated it was what is now Shawnee Road between Saunders Settlement and Upper Mountain roads. It turns out this road had more than one name over the years.
The present day intersection of Saunders Settlement and Shawnee roads had been known as “Cambria Station” as early as 1852 when the Rochester, Lockport & Niagara Falls Railroad was built through the town (a year later it became the Niagara Falls branch of the New York Central Railroad). Originally the two roads did not meet where they do today. Shawnee Road dead-ended at Saunders Settlement Road just east of the present intersection (now Old Shawnee Road). Shawnee Road immediately north of the intersection did not exist at all until the late 19th century.
Sometime in the 1820s, two men settled in the vicinity of what is now Baer Road and Shawnee Road, just north of Saunders Settlement Road. One man’s name was Rogers and the other’s was Silvernail. Not long after their arrival, a road was cut through at a diagonal, connecting Baer Road with the northern part of what would become Shawnee Road (what that road was called at that point is uncertain). Rogers resided on the diagonal road closer to the Baer Road end while Silvernail lived at the Shawnee Road end. At some point, this diagonal road, as well as the northern part of present-day Shawnee Road up to Upper Mountain Road, became known as Silvernail Road.
The area south of this was a swamp and there was no road yet connecting it to Saunders Settlement Road.
By the late 19th century, Rogers was gone, more Silvernails were living on the Silvernail Road south of Upper Mountain Road and a new family with the last name of Human was living on the Rogers property on the diagonal road. Silvernail Road was extended south to Saunders Settlement and the diagonal road (formerly also called Silvernail Road) was renamed Human Road. To make things even more complicated, by the early 20th century, Silvernail Road was also being referred to as the Cambria Swamp Road. Newspaper articles, starting around 1915 and running through about 1940, use both names for the road.
Cambria was not the only town in the county to have a “Swamp Road.” Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls, particularly the eastern end going out of the village in the mid-to-late 19 century, was called the Swamp Road as well. One reference was also found to a Swamp Road in Ransomville in 1962, but where that road was, or what its name was changed to, could not be found.
The early 20th century was a time when automobiles were becoming more numerous and encounters between “machines” (as the newspapers called them) and other vehicles were frequent. In the vicinity of Cambria Station, there were three types of accidents reported on a regular basis, all involving “machines” and farm wagons, “auto trucks” or trains. Shawnee Road was one of the most heavily traveled routes from the farms in Niagara County to North Tonawanda, which in turn had roads leading to the markets in Buffalo.
In 1915, the North Tonawanda Evening News ran a story about the issue of “operators of auto trucks, engaged in carting farm produce from various parts of Niagara County, not giving autos approaching from the rear a part of the roadway in order that they may pass, [with] the greatest trouble on the Shawnee Road.” They made a point to say this was not a problem with the horse-drawn farm wagons but with “the meanness of the drivers of many of the trucks.”
Car-train collisions were another concern and next week we will look at the measures that were taken to address this matter, as well as how the construction of a U.S. Air Force Nike Base affected the Cambria Station area.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
