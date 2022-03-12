NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Charity Davis Prudden

Continuing the series on some of the pioneering women who called Lockport home, but were often in the shadow of their husbands and children, this week Niagara Discoveries highlights the life of Charity Davis Prudden. She was not only the mother of the family who established what is now the Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, she also resided for 35 years in the Col. William Bond house at 143 Ontario Street, which is now part of the Niagara History Center.
Charity Davis was born on February 8, 1794, in Oxford, Connecticut, the daughter of Col. John Davis and Mehitable Thomas Davis. She married Peter Prudden of Milford, in the same state, in 1814, and they settled on a farm in Orange, also in Connecticut. Over the next 21 years, Charity gave birth to eight children, seven sons and one daughter. Although no exact reason is given, the Pruddens left Orange and moved to Lockport in 1835. Perhaps they had heard about the fertile farm land for sale in Niagara County.
The family charted a sloop out of Milford to take them around Long Island and up the Hudson River to Albany where they boarded a canal boat for Lockport. Charity’s last child had been born in February, 1835, so he was just an infant when they made their journey. The baby’s name was Orange, possibility in recognition of the home they were leaving. The other seven children ranged in age from 4 to 19.
Where the large Prudden family lived when they first arrived in Lockport is unknown. A letter Charity wrote to her son George, who was studying at Yale Theological College, dated October 13, 1836, implied they may have been renting a house, or even a farm, in the vicinity of the village of Lockport.
“Our house goes slowly. It will take them as much as two weeks longer to finish the mason work. It is very doubtful whether we should be able to get into [it] this winter…It has been very cold all summer. We had snow in Sept. and frost that spoilt all our grapes and many other things. We have had snow in October that has broken down a great many fruit trees.”
In this same letter, Charity expressed the anxiety every mother feels for her children, especially if they are far away and experiencing a health problem. George had mentioned in a previous letter that his eyes were bothering him. Charity responded, “…I feel very much alarmed about them, more so on account of its coming on without apparent cause…” In the next few sentences, she tells him four times that he should come home as that is the best place for him to be during his illness.
The next letter in the collection at the History Center, written by Charity, is from June 26, 1838, also to her son George. It is assumed that by this time, the Pruddens are residing in the brick home on Ontario Street. Charity tells her son that, “We have Mr. Clarke’s and Mr. Winchill’s familys boarding with us. It is quite an addition to my cares but my health is good and my spirits is better than they have been since I have been in Lockport.”
She goes on to tell him that she is now worried about her daughter Nancy, who has returned home from Oberlin College in Ohio “in feeble health…She had worn herself down by close application…You know very well my views about intense thought without a variety. The subject of religion even aught to be diverted if the health is likely to suffer by it.” (There was a belief in the 19th century that too much mental exertion could cause women to become ill. Nancy did recover and married a year later. She had five children and died in 1910 at the age of 92. Apparently too much “intense thought” did not have any long term effects on her health).
In the 1840s, the Pruddens' sons James Davis (usually called Davis), Henry, Giles and Lewis all married and moved out of Lockport to other places in Niagara and Orleans counties. Davis died unexpectedly in 1848 at the age of 28 leaving a pregnant widow and a 2-year-old son. In 1850, Lewis married Davis’ widow. A heartbreaking tragedy occurred when Charity’s two youngest sons, John and Orange, aged 16 and 12, died less than two weeks apart in December 1847. The cause of their deaths is unknown.
The 1851 map of Lockport shows the Prudden property at 25 Ontario Street (now 143 Ontario Street). At the time, it extended back to Caledonia Street. Some of Charity’s neighbors were familiar names in Lockport history including Ralston, Keep and Chase. It is never stated in the census records exactly what Peter Prudden did for a living. In the few surviving letters, mention is made of a farm, mortgages, and buying and selling of land. Looking at the land assessment records, Charity’s husband dealt in these transactions from the time they moved to Lockport until he died in 1875. In the 1875 Lockport City Directory, the only one that actually gives Peter's occupation, he is listed as a “retired farmer.”
Of Charity’s remaining five children, George was a minister and lived in New Haven, Connecticut; Nancy and her family at times lived with her parents in Lockport or at her home in Medina. Henry also resided in Medina. Lewis had a farm in the town of Lockport and Giles lived in Millville in Orleans County not far from Nancy and Henry.
Information about Charity’s later life is minimal. Two family histories, one on the Davis family and the other on the Pruddens, described her as a religious woman who, along with her family, refrained from the use of alcohol, tobacco or profanity. She was also “an enthusiastic laborer in the Missionary cause.” Her religious affiliation is not clear but due to her New England roots and the fact that her son George was a Congregational minister, she may have belonged to that church at the corner of Niagara and Church streets.
Charity Davis Prudden died in 1872. Three different sources have three different dates of death in that year. The burial record for Cold Spring Cemetery lists March 17th as her date of death so that is most likely the correct date. If this is in fact the right date, she preceded her son George in death by only one month. Peter Prudden died in 1875. The Prudden family plot in Cold Spring Cemetery contains the remains four of their sons and numerous grandchildren and other relatives.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
