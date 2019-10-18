NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Chauncey Olcott's ties to Lockport

The man who was responsible for bringing the song “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” to the world spent many summers in Lockport as a young boy.
John Chancellor Olcott was born in Buffalo on July 21, 1860, to Mellen Whitney Olcott and Margaret Doyle Olcott. His father, a Scotch-Irish Protestant, owned a canal boat that spent part of the season in Lockport. His mother, an Irish Catholic, would walk along the canal to deliver lunch to her father who worked on the locks. This is how they met. They were married soon after that. Though neither family approved their child’s choice of a spouse, both sets of grandparents doted on young Chauncey.
When he was a young child, the Olcott family moved to Buffalo where Chauncey’s father owned a stable in which he bought and sold trotting horses. Each year, Chauncey would spend the summer in Lockport with his Doyle grandparents, where he became well-known in the neighborhood for singing Irish ballads at the Washington Hose Firehouse on Church Street. These happy times ended when his Grandfather Doyle drowned in the canal while working on the locks. The family returned to Buffalo, along with his Grandmother Doyle, and all lived in rooms above the stable on West Avenue.
Tragedy struck Chauncey’s family again when his father died unexpectedly while in New York City. Two years later his mother married again, this time to Patrick Brennan. During this time, Chauncey continued to sing and perform on stage while at school in Buffalo. As a teenager he was already contemplating a career as a performer when his mother and step-father insisted he work instead on the Erie Canal as his father and grandfather had done. After an accident on a boat in which he could have been seriously burned, he told his mother he was done with the canal and he was going to become a professional performer.
While singing at a hotel in Hornell, Olcott was “discovered” by the manager of the Haverly Minstrel Show and was asked to tour with the company. The troupe toured all over the United States and then went to London where they played to full houses for 18 weeks. Upon his return, Olcott managed and performed in a theater in San Francisco. He joined other minstrel shows and toured the country but began to tire of this type of theater and longed to perform in what he called “legitimate” theater. One of his favorite places to perform was the Hodge Opera House in Lockport, which he made a point to visit every year.
He soon began appearing in Gilbert and Sullivan operettas and studying opera in London. When he returned to New York, he met and married Rita O’Donovan. Olcott continued to sing and appear in theater productions. While visiting Ireland one year, he and Rita admired a bush covered with pale pink roses. When they inquired as to the name of the flower, they were told “it’s a wild Irish rose.” That night at the hotel, Olcott wrote the words to “My Wild Irish Rose” and composed the music on the ship heading back to America.
It was just before World War I when the Olcotts met a young man, Earl Lefevbre, whom the couple unofficially “adopted.” They paid his way through college and he visited them on a regular basis for the rest of their lives. After the war, they did officially adopt a French girl, Jean, when she was 9 years old.
In 1925, during a performance in Michigan, Olcott became very ill. He never performed on stage after that and for seven years the family split their time between New York City, Saratoga Springs and Monte Carlo. Ironically, Olcott died on St. Patrick’s Day in 1932, at the age of 71, with Rita, Earl and Jean at his bedside in Monte Carlo. His funeral was at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.