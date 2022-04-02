NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Chestnut Street, Lockport

As often happens, when researching one topic, something else catches your eye and you save it for future reference. An article in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal from 1965 detailed the demise of the area bounded by Chestnut and Union streets between Market and Washburn streets where the new Sears store was to be built. Many people have spoken of that section of Chestnut Street, but there are not many photos of it in the History Center collection.
Chestnut Street appears on the 1830 map that was the result of Jesse Haines’ survey of the village of Lockport in 1829. It is the only street on that map originally named for a tree (Elm, Pine and Locust streets are on the map but have different names). Twenty years later, Chestnut was a residential street with houses, and judging from the “footprints” of the structures, they ranged from modest to large. Bellah Alley, a service road, ran between Elm and Washburn streets, behind the houses that fronted both Chestnut Street and East Avenue.
In the 19th century, some well-known Lockportians called Chestnut Street their home including inventor and businessman Birdsall Holly, and Whig politician Samuel Works. Holly, who lived at 31 Chestnut between Elm and Charles, used his own residence to demonstrate his steam heat system in 1876. Crowds of people gathered outside to witness the event, only to be disappointed when Holly’s house did not blow up. Works, whose stone house was at the northeast corner of Chestnut and Charles, was a New York State Senator and owned a tannery on Market Street. His home was taken down in about 1910 to make way for the Heacock Building, which later became the Lockport Schools Administration Building. Also on Chestnut Street, just east of Works’ home, the Lockport Union School was built in 1847. This building survived just over 100 years.
By the early 20th century, other families were living on, or in, the vicinity of Chestnut and Charles streets including familiar names such as Van Horn, Grigg, Cross and Flagler. Twenty-three Chestnut was the last residence of Joshua Wilbur, Lockport’s first recognized historian, who died there in 1917. It was a large home and for many years it was a boarding house known as “The Colonial.” It is unclear whether Wilbur owned the property since another name, Anna V. Peck, is also associated with it at the same time as his occupancy. It was torn down, along with other houses, for the Beers Chevrolet Dealership at Chestnut and Elm streets, which later became other businesses in the 1950s and 1960s. Two other boarding houses could also be found on Chestnut Street in the early 20th century, Linz’s and the Imperial. Both structures survived until the 1960s.
Of the other streets that bordered that area, Market Street contained several businesses just south of the railroad bridge. Though some of these lasted only a short time, the John Noble Bakery and its subsequent successor, the Electric Baking & Coffee Company, occupied a building at 69-73 Market Street near the intersection with Chestnut from the 1870s to the 1930s. It later became Korff Electric, Anstead Furniture and Lockport City Electric Motor Repair. Another establishment, this one on Market near Union Street, was Daniels’ Hall where many balls, meetings and other events were held until it was remodeled in 1902 to become part of the Lockport Cold Storage Company and then the Elevator Coal Company. On Union Street there were more residences, another cold storage building and the Eagle Hotel at the intersection with Charles Street. Built in 1863 as the Depot Hotel, the name was changed a year later to the Eagle. It was a three-story stone building and contained 40 rooms. In 1947 it became the Hotel Lockport and eventually closed in 1964 and was torn down a year later.
This brings us back to the 1965 newspaper article. It was announced that a Sears department store and automotive center would be built on the north side of Chestnut Street between Market and Charles streets necessitating the demolition of homes that were still there. The remaining houses on the south side of Chestnut, and the west side of Charles up to Bellah Alley, would be torn down, primarily for parking. Structures to the west on Market Street were also removed. The Sears store opened with great fanfare later that year but even it did not last. For the next nearly 50 years, the building served as a Twin Fair, a Jubilee Food Market, a Fay’s Drugs and finally an Eckerd’s Drug Store. That structure was taken down in 2013 to make way for Cornerstone CFCU Arena which opened a year later.
In 1967, the new Lockport Savings Bank was built on East Avenue between Charles and Washburn streets, resulting in the removal of houses on that block of Chestnut Street as well as those on the east side of Charles Street. Today, the north side of Chestnut has the arena, the old school administration building, most recently The Warehouse, and the A & P store. The south side is now a parking lot for the arena and library. The Northwest Bank property occupies the south side of Chestnut between Charles and Washburn streets.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
