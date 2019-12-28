NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Christmas in Lockport, circa 1880

“Yesterday was a snug winter’s day and as Christmas Day, was generally observed in this city. The giving and receiving of Christmas presents prevailed to an unusual extent and was not only indicative of the happiness of the people but also a sure sign of the return of better and more prosperous times.”
So wrote the Lockport Daily Journal on Dec. 26, 1879.
The Christmas/New Year holiday was second only to the Fourth of July in terms of celebration in the late 19th century.
In the earlier part of the century, Christmas was a much more solemn holiday and for some people Christmas was just another day of the year. For Lockport carpenter, Thomas Leonard, Christmas 1844 was a day to catch up on some work. He wrote in his diary, “Pleasant and warm. I put up the frame, boarded the roof, clapboarded two sides of closet…after supper I returned home. This is Christmas day; and there has been much riding about town, tho’ the sleighing is poor.”
Four years later another Lockport resident, Artemus Comstock, observed in his diary, “I sawed wood in the morning, wrote a letter to Lockwood and also to Swift in the Evening, thus passed a pleasant Christmas.”
There was nothing in either of these entries that hints at any type of celebration or feast associated with Christmas Day.
That began to change in the 1850s. Traditions that had their start in Europe, particularly England and Germany, began to make their way to the United States just before the Civil War. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were a young, popular couple not only in England but in the United States as well. Images of the royal family filled American newspapers and magazines. People, especially women, wanted to emulate the royals. When a British magazine ran an article and picture of the royal family around their first Christmas tree, Leslie’s Illustrated Weekly ran a similar article and picture for their American audience.
Another English import was the Christmas card, first published in Britain in 1843. Designed for busy people who wanted to send holiday greetings but did not want to write a long letter, these early Christmas cards were actually postcards with a festive image printed on one side. Christmas cards were soon being sold in the United States and by the 1870s were a popular commodity. On December 9, 1879, a long time (1866-1914) Lockport establishment at 22 Main St., R.W. Beck’s, advertised “engravings and photographs, Christmas cards, walnut goods and picture frames.” By the turn-of-the-20th century, cards with all kinds of images were being produced including Nativity scenes, angels, animals, flowers, children and of course Santa Claus.
The image and importance of Santa Claus was also changing during this time. In the early 19th century Santa Claus, or Father Christmas as he was also known, was a tall, thin, bearded man in a long (and not necessarily red) robe. He was more often depicted carrying a small tree, or even a goose, rather than toys.
In 1822, Clement Clarke Moore wrote the poem, A Visit From St. Nicholas. His description of St. Nicholas as “chubby and plump” and “a right jolly old elf,” began the transformation from the stern old man to the joyful, smiling Santa we know today.
The image also was helped by another, less likely source. Thomas Nast, a cartoonist for Harper’s Weekly magazine, who was better known for his scathing political drawings (the word "nasty" was coined in his honor), penned a series of illustrations beginning in the 1860s that depicted a kinder, gentler Santa Claus carrying an armful of toys, much more in tune with Moore’s earlier description.
NEXT WEEK: Shopping, churches and holiday entertainment in Lockport.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
