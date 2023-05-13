Few places in Western New York can boast structures that are 200 years old, let alone one on its original site with few alterations. The Colonel William Bond House in Lockport is one of those places.
William Bond was born April 25, 1780 in Hampstead, New Hampshire. As a young man he built and managed a brick store in Keene, New Hampshire. In 1802, he married Nancy Ralston and seven children were born between 1802 and 1821. Bond earned the rank of Colonel in the New Hampshire Militia prior to the War of 1812. Like many men of that time and place, Bond was restless and heard about new land and opportunities available in western New York state along the planned route of the Erie Canal. In 1821, Bond and his brother John set out for the tiny village growing up where the locks would be built to carry the canal up and down the Niagara Escarpment.
When the Bonds arrived in Lockport that year, William was primarily interested in purchasing land for future speculation. The property he desired was already owned by Esek Brown. Bond was a shrewd businessman, and knew that Brown would be reluctant to sell to another speculator, so he told Brown he wanted the property to build a glass factory. Brown jumped at the proposal, knowing that he would profit from future land sales in the area. John Comstock, who was considered the village “pettifogger” (an unofficial lawyer), was summoned to draw up the contract between Brown and Bond.
Comstock, perhaps suspecting Bond’s true intentions, included a clause in the contact which stated that Bond must build the glass factory within one year. Bond objected to this stipulation but Brown insisted it be included. Bond had no intention of building the factory and wanted the land for speculation only. He took into his confidence another local resident who knew Brown, and asked this man to convince Brown that a glass factory would actually be detrimental to the village and that Brown must not let Bond build it.
Brown fell for the ruse. He went to Bond, begging him not to build the glass factory in the center of town, and offered him other lots a distance from the village. Bond, however, insisted he wanted the original tract of land and would not build the glass factory anywhere else. Brown kept sweetening the offer in an effort to convince Bond not to build the glass factory in the village. Finally, when Bond had gotten everything he wanted from Brown, he then agreed not to build the glass factory in or near the village.
Bond never built the glass factory and he sold the land he had acquired from Brown at quite a profit.
The tract Bond bought from Brown stretched from New Main Street (now Park Avenue) north to the escarpment between Transit and Prospect streets. Although the land was purchased primarily for speculation, Bond built a three-story brick home on Ontario Street in 1823, the first of its kind in Lockport. The bricks were manufactured right on the property.
In the National Register Report from 1995, the house is described as a “late Federal/early Greek Revival style,” an example of the architectural transition in the 1820s away from the four-square houses of New England in the Early Republic years to the gabled and columned homes of the 1830s into the 1850s. Bond’s new house contained elements of both styles. It contains a hall, parlor, dining room, study and kitchen on the first floor, five bedrooms on the second floor, and three bedrooms on the third floor.
Bond owned the property from 1823 to 1831. For reasons not entirely clear, he and his wife Nancy divorced in 1823, then remarried each other in 1831. Nancy was not the only Ralston to come to Lockport; three of her sisters married Lockport men. The names associated with these families are among the most prominent in early Lockport history: Hawley, Chase, Skinner, Metcalf, Maxwell and Seymour.
During this time, Bond was heavily involved in land speculation, buying and selling properties along the Erie Canal. When Erie County was split off from Niagara County in 1821, and it was decided that Lockport would be the county seat, Bond donated the land for the Niagara County Courthouse on what is now Hawley Street (formerly Bond Street). However, in 1831, Bond went bankrupt and lost his home. His brother-in-law, Jesse Hawley, acquired the property.
After losing the house in Lockport, the Bonds moved to Mount Morris, to the home of their son James; other Bond children and grandchildren lived there as well. Bond died May 6, 1854. Nancy died Jan. 20, 1858. A burial place for the Bonds could not be located, but several of their relatives are buried in the Mt. Morris City Cemetery.
NEXT WEEK: Subsequent owners of the Col. William Bond House.
