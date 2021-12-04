NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Continuing the stroll along Locust Street, Lockport, 1888 ...

Last week, Niagara Discoveries looked in on the history of the southeast block of Locust Street, Lockport, between Walnut Street and Seymour Alley using a circa 1888 photo in the History Center collection. The addresses examined were Nos. 41 through 47. This week we continue our journey by exploring Nos. 49 through 53 Locust Street.
In 1888, 49 Locust was home to Henry Vogel’s saloon. It first appeared in the Lockport City Directory in 1878. Vogel previously had saloons in the Arcade building on Pine Street, the Central Block on Main Street and at 14 Locust.
A year after the opening of the “saloon and refreshment room” at 49 Locust, a notice ran in the Lockport Daily Journal reporting that Vogel had expanded the ice skating rink behind his building. “Lovers of the art skatorial will be pleased to learn that Henry Vogel has secured an additional piece of ground…which has been added to his skating rink…Besides this there is a room for the spectators to watch the skaters…The gallery over the audience and dressing rooms has been fitted up for musicians…With the increased room and improvements made, the rink will be even a more popular resort for lovers of this healthful and pleasant pastime than it has been in the past.”
There is no indication how long the ice rink lasted but it was still operating in the early 1890s. After more than 20 years in the saloon business, Vogel closed his doors in 1892. The building at 49 Locust was then a “Chinese Laundry” well into the 20th century.
The building at 51 Locust started out as Conover & Son Livery Stable in 1876. Two years later, a horse and wagon was hired at Conover’s by a man who used it to rob the paint shop of Henry Fanck (who was mentioned last week) and then fled to Buffalo where he was apprehended. He denied the robbery but the interior and undercarriage of the wagon were covered in paint from spilled cans. By 1880, Conover’s livery had moved to a larger structure on Locust Street south of Seymour Alley, and Arthur Burtis, the tinsmith, relocated his shop from 41 Locust to the building at 51 Locust. He was only there for three years when he moved to 29 Locust and M.C. Walker & Son, a cleaning and dyeing business, took over the building.
M.C. Walker & Son was founded by William J. Walker, a native of London, England, who came to Lockport before 1860. He married Margaret Catherine Lantz and they had six sons and a daughter. The family resided at 73 Mulberry St. (now Elmwood Avenue). Surprisingly, considering that time period, the business was named for Mrs. Walker and not her husband. The “son” was George U. Walker, their eldest child. In advertisements, it was billed as a “French and English Steam Dye Works” and the slogan was “Dyeing to Live, Yet Living to Dye.” The business remained at 51 Locust until 1898. A second dye works was opened in Niagara Falls and was operated by another son, Frank O. Walker, at 341 First St. from 1894 until his death in 1935 (this is not to be confused with the A. J. Walker Laundry that was in business in Niagara Falls from 1890 to the 1980s).
The last building in the photo, a double lot at 53-55 Locust, may have been the first one built on that block. Daniel K. Humphrey, a wood and coal dealer, asked the Lockport Common Council in 1873 for permission to place scales on his Locust Street property. A year later, lime, sand, hair and ice were added to the list of materials he sold. He later expanded to include flour and feed as well as baled hay and straw. Humphrey was born in Youngstown in 1833 and had a similar business in Buffalo before moving to Lockport in the early 1870s.
Humphrey continued at 53-55 Locust until 1888 when he sold the business to James S. Ferguson. It is hard to determine which man had the business when the photo was taken. Three years later, Ferguson left Lockport for Denver. From 1892 to about 1925, James O. Rignel carried on the flour and feed store at that location.
By the mid 1920s, car dealerships were replacing feed stores and Papke’s Motor Car Co. showroom was built on the site of what had been a farm supply store for more than 50 years. Rignel’s had a second store at 22 - 24 Locust which they occupied until 1965. When the Van Valkenburgh Flats at the corner of Locust and Walnut burned in 1964, Rignel’s built a new location there. That store closed in 1973.
All of the buildings in that block of Locust Street that had been built in the 1870s were all gone by the late 1920s.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
