A few months ago, a visitor came into the Niagara History Center asking for information on the “Cottage Inn” that was operated by her ancestor whose last name was “Lackor.” That name did not sound familiar regarding the Cottage Inn that was in Lockport in the 1820s and 1830s. She thought perhaps it was on Chestnut Ridge Road in Royalton. Upon research, it was found that there was a Cottage Inn on that road in Royalton, just east of the town of Lockport.
But before considering that hostelry, let's look at the first Cottage Inn that was established in Niagara County in the early 1820s. Sources refer to this tavern / lodging house variously as the Cottage Inn, the Cottage Hotel or simply “The Cottage,” the term which will be used in this article.
According to the publication “Recollections of an Old Settler” by Mrs. Laura B. Colton, the adopted daughter of “Aunt Edna” Smith, and based much on what her mother had told her, The Cottage was built by Joseph Langdon in August 1821 on the southeast corner of Main and Cottage streets, Lockport, where the Masonic building now stands. It started out as an unpretentious log structure and soon became a sprawling, one-story “peculiar…style of architecture.” Instead of adding floors above, Langdon kept building log rooms on to the structure as needed. He joked that “my house is fourteen stories…on the ground.”
Despite its odd layout, the accommodations were considered above average for an area that was still emerging from the wilderness. According to several 19th century accounts, The Cottage’s log rooms were whitewashed, the food was of good quality and its large Dutch fireplace provided ample warmth during the winter months.
One of Aunt Edna’s recollections involved the first grist mill that was built in the village. In November 1821, Otis Hathaway constructed the mill in exactly three weeks and when it was finally completed, the whole village assembled for a “jollyfication.” The celebration began at the mill located on Eighteen Mile Creek in Lowertown and later moved up to The Cottage. Here, the mush was “improved” with the addition of “wine, brandy, molasses and butter” and platefuls of that mixture were passed around and no one went home “until morning.”
In 1825, Seymour Scovell and John Gooding took over The Cottage for just one year, followed by Ezekiel Coburn. Sources differ as to how long the hotel was in business after 1827 but it was sold at auction in 1836 and a brick store was built on the site. That building was destroyed by fire in 1850 and replaced by the Ringueberg Hall brick block (now known as the Masonic building) in 1852.
Now, on to the Cottage Inn on Chestnut Ridge Road, also referred to as the Cottage Hotel. Timothy Smith Lackor was born in Chester, Mass., in 1792. After living for several years in Yates County, Smith (as he was known by his wife), Emily and three children arrived in the town of Royalton in 1823. He had been contracted to construct the section of the Erie Canal one mile west of Orangeport. When precisely Lackor built the Cottage Hotel is uncertain but one source stated he “operated it as a stage coach tavern in the early canal days.” The couple had 12 children, all but two living to adulthood.
Not much is written about this Cottage Hotel during Lackor’s ownership. Several of his children moved to Lockport and started businesses there. Smith Lackor died in 1868 and his wife in 1884. The tavern and farm were sold shortly after Lackor’s death. It was later operated by John Ashford whose name has been associated with other hotels highlighted in Niagara Discoveries.
During Ashford's proprietorship, the Cottage Hotel was used by the Buffalo Auto Club as a “resting place” for motor car owners who took leisure drives through Niagara County. The hotel was sold again after Ashford’s death in 1911. Several articles report its continued popularity with tourists and “autoists” and how it was “suddenly leaping in prominence” under new management in 1922.
For the next 10 years, the Cottage Hotel got newspaper exposure for the many raids that took place there during Prohibition. By 1934, the Cottage Hotel name disappeared from the newspapers except in obituaries of previous owners. A few years later, the building was purchased by the Gagliardi family and was operated as the Chestnut Ridge Hotel until the mid 1960s. It was well-known for dinners and dancing by orchestra. Today it is a private home.
The road just to the west of what had been the Cottage Hotel has had three different names in the last 100-plus years: Maynard, Kaynor and Cottage.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
