On a quiet Monday morning, May 25, 1964, residents of Lockport were awakened at 4:30 a.m. by a series of three successive explosions (it was not Memorial Day; that holiday was still being celebrated on May 30th until 1971). The first blast occurred at the intersection of Main and Market streets, followed a few seconds later by another on Main Street between Locust and Pine streets, and then a third at Locust near Center Alley.
All three blasts lifted iron manhole covers between 12 feet and 40 feet in the air. It was later reported that at 4:05 a.m., 25 minutes before the first blast, smoke was seen coming from a manhole at Main and Market streets. The damage was quite extensive in the main business district of the city. Large storefront windows and smaller apartment windows above them were blown out all along the block between Locust and Pine. It was fortunate that this happened when most people were still in bed and miraculously no one was killed or injured from the flying glass.
The blast also caused an underground fire that knocked out power to a 10-block area which included both sides of Main and Walnut streets between Elm and Cottage streets. Loss of power at the nearby Harrison Radiator plant on Walnut Street sent 800 workers home early. The Union-Sun & Journal's plant also lost power and the paper had to be printed on the Niagara Gazette press in Niagara Falls.
Most businesses and offices were closed that day while the damage was cleaned up. Police and firemen had to cordon off the area to keep curious on-lookers away while utility crews assessed the situation.
Some businesses that did not have glass damage, but also had no power, opened anyway and did business by sunlight, using hand-written transactions. The biggest worry was the chance of rain before everything could be covered or sealed. Luckily, the rain held off.
It was estimated that 35 buildings and at least 19 businesses were damaged. Those most affected by the blast included Williams Brothers Department Store, which lost two showcase windows with some merchandise actually blown out of the store. General Manager James Williams also reported 15 upper story windows were blown out. Other businesses on the south side of Main Street that were damaged included Endicott-Johnson, Mills Jewelers, W.T. Grant’s, Midland Discount Drugs and Morrison Company.
On the north side were the Singer Company, the Boot Shop, Meyers Men Shop, Alberto Ski Shop, Birdies Knit and Sew, John Kenney Shoes, Childs Shop, Top of the Town Shop, Corday’s, Nick’s Billiards, and Ray’s Drier Cleaning. Albert Campisano had just opened a new Barber Shop at 111 Main Street after being routed by a fire at Locust and Walnut; now he had to contend with window damage and a power outage.
Most of the businesses were able to reopen the next day. It was estimated that the blast caused $60,000 in damage (about $517,000 in 2021).
Within a few days, the glass was cleaned up, windows repaired and power was restored. Business as usual returned to Main Street but what had caused the blast was still being investigated months later. There were three possible causes being examined but none were conclusive.
One of the first reports assigned the blasts to a malfunction in sub-surface electrical transformers under Main Street. Next it was suspected that a build-up of either natural or sewer gas caused the explosions. Many people in Lockport as well as in a 15-mile area between Pendleton and Olcott reported smelling gas the day before the blast. Attention then turned toward gasoline fumes from service stations in the area of Main and Markets streets as a possible cause.
As the months went by, various causes were eliminated including natural or sewer gas and gasoline fumes. A Public Service Commission report was inconclusive but exonerated New York State Electric & Gas from any blame. However, a second report, commissioned by the city and its insurance carrier, was released on Jan. 13, 1965, more than seven months after the explosions, and it concluded the blast was caused by faulty insulation on electric distributor cables, holding NYSEG responsible.
The utility countered that they were never consulted by the engineers hired by the city and called the report “incomplete and inconclusive.” By this time there were already numerous lawsuits filed against both the city and the utility company which took years to eventually resolve.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
