Last week Niagara Discoveries looked in on the early history of the Lewiston Trail, from its geologic formation and Native American history to the time of its inclusion in the Holland Land Purchase of 1797. Surveying of the 3.3 million acre tract began in 1798 and lasted three years. Once the survey was completed, the Holland Land Company began offering lots for sale. Since the Lewiston Trail was the only improved road in this part of the tract, people from eastern and central New York, New England and Pennsylvania began buying land and settling in that part of the “Genesee Country” that would become the town of Royalton in Niagara County.
Even before families began clearing the land and building cabins on what was then called the “Lewiston Road,” the “Niagara Road” and later “Chestnut Ridge Road” (today it’s also state Route 77), mail carriers on horseback were making the journey between Lewiston/Fort Niagara and Batavia by this route. It took 3 to 4 days to complete the round trip, and even though there was a trail to follow, it was still through dense forests and swamps, offering few encounters with other people along the way. This was the regular route from 1799 to 1816 when the Ridge Road (Route 104) was improved and widened to allow for stagecoach travel, and the mails were then dropped off along that route for riders to deliver to other locations in the county. By the 1820s, post offices were established in many communities to send and receive mail.
Even though a rudimentary road existed, settlement in the southeastern part of Royalton was slow to start due to the swampy conditions in that area of the town. In some cases, alternate trails, paralleling the original road, were cut through to avoid the wetlands. These later became roads in the town of Royalton. The first permanent settlers in this part of the town came in 1815, about 15 years after the Slayton brothers came through the Lewiston Road but decided to start their settlement further north, “below the mountain.”
Two events also contributed to the delay in the development of this area. In December 1813, residents in the western part of the county, fleeing from the British and their Indian allies, escaped east along Ridge Road. When they arrived at what is now Warren’s Corners, most of them continued east on the Ridge Road heading for the arsenal at Gaines in Orleans County, while others chose to continue on the Lewiston (Niagara) Road towards Batavia where another arsenal was located. When many returned in 1815 and 1816, they faced the “year without a summer” which destroyed crops and killed livestock all over the northern hemisphere. Some residents left again to return to more settled areas.
Eventually, with war and famine over, people returned, this time to permanently reside in southeastern Royalton. Swamps were drained and corduroy roads were laid down to facilitate transportation and agriculture. In 1817, the southern half of the town of Hartland was taken to create the town of Royalton. The name honored Royalton, Vermont, the place where many of the earliest settlers had come from.
As you travel northwest along Lewiston Road and Chestnut Ridge Road, you pass several small “corners” or “crossroads.” The first you encounter is Gilbert’s Corners at the stop sign where Lewiston Road meets Chestnut Ridge Road. Samuel Gilbert was born in Pennsylvania in 1779. He came to Niagara County c.1840 and settled near this intersection. After his death in 1859, his son Henry, and then grandson Peter, maintained homes at the corners until the end of the 19th century, while several other descendants continued to live in the vicinity well into the 20th century. The intersection is still labeled “Gilbert’s Corners” on modern maps.
Traveling along Chestnut Ridge Road, the next crossroad is Royalton Center Road. This junction, the geographic center of the town of Royalton, was one of the larger residential and commercial hamlets in the town. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, it was the largest of the all communities along the Lewiston Trail between Batavia and Lockport.
Continuing on Chestnut Ridge Road, you now arrive at McNall’s Corners. Uriah McNall came to Royalton in 1816 and two years later he and his son John opened a tavern on the road. A small cobblestone structure and a large brick residence still stand at the intersection of Chestnut Ridge and Gasport roads. John’s son, also named Uriah, married Belva Bennett, a local school teacher, in 1848. After Uriah’s unexpected death in 1853, Mrs. McNall and her young daughter later moved to Washington, D.C., where she studied law and remarried. Belva Lockwood became the first woman to argue a case in the United States Supreme Court and the first woman to run for President of the United States, and actually receive votes, in 1884 and 1888.
The final “corners” before exiting the town of Royalto, is Terry’s Corners at the intersection of Chestnut Ridge and Mill roads. Isaac Terry moved from Columbia County, New York, to Royalton in the late 1820s. After his death in 1867, two of his sons, Augustus and Frank, lived at the corners. Augustus died c.1888 and his farm was sold out of the family. Frank passed away in 1911 and his farm was also sold. Even more so than the other crossroads highlighted here, the name “Terry’s Corners” continues on thanks to the volunteer fire company that is located there today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.