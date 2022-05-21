Two years ago, while researching the Baptist Church section of Lockport Protestant Churches book, reference was made to Elder Elon Galusha who was minister there for a brief time in the early 1840s and the upheaval he caused during his short tenure. His unusual name, and the impact he had on Lockport’s religious community, calls for a deeper examination of his life and career.
Today, when we hear the name Elon, we all think of Elon Musk, but the name is Hebrew, from the Old Testament, meaning “oak tree,” and was common in the 18th and 19th centuries. Elon Galusha was born in Shaftsbury, Bennington County, Vermont on June 18, 1790. His father, Jonas, and his mother’s brother, Martin Chittenden, both served as governor of Vermont (under two different political parties) between 1809 and 1820. Galusha initially studied law but abandoned that profession in 1810 when he was converted and “united with the Baptists.” One source indicates he was later bestowed with honorary degrees from the University of Vermont (1816) and Brown University (1820) “though he never took a regular College course.” Though not stated, it is assumed the degrees were for divinity/theology rather than for the law.
Elder Elon Galusha, as he was now known, began his ministry by occasionally preaching in the Baptist Meeting House in Shaftsbury and “the Lord was with him and the immense congregation was melted into tenderness under the awakening power of the word.” In 1815, Galusha married Elizabeth Bottum and a year later he accepted his first long-term pulpit at the Baptist Church in Whitesboro, Oneida County, NY. He left that church in 1832 and over the next nine years he served as minister in Baptist churches in Utica, Rochester and Perry, NY. It was during his years in Rochester (1834-37) that Galusha began taking an active role in the anti-slavery movement. He was a delegate to the 1835 New York Anti-Slavery Convention as well as subsequent conventions through the 1840s. Galusha was also Vice President of the American Baptist Missionary Society. At a convention of the society in 1841, Galusha was removed from that position “for the offence of attending the London Anti-Slavery Convention, and more particularly supporting resolutions of that assembly.” Four years later, while speaking in Belfast, Ireland, American abolitionist, orator and writer, Frederick Douglass, praised Galusha for his anti-slavery work and called out the Missionary Society for “cut[ting] him off” because he was an abolitionist. Galusha was also one of the earliest members of the Liberty Party, a minor political party whose sole platform was the abolition of slavery. It was formed in Warsaw, NY in 1840 while Galusha was pastor of the Baptist Church in nearby Perry. He took an active role in the party and often spoke on its behalf.
Some sources state that Elder Elon Galusha came to Lockport in 1841 to serve as minister of the Lockport Baptist Church but a written history of that church contends he was only there a few months in 1843 “and then evil days befell.” It was in the Fall of that year that Baptist preacher and Biblical scholar, William Miller, came to Lockport and shared his beliefs about the Second Coming of Christ with the Baptist Church congregation. Using dates and other scripture passages in the Bible, Miller calculated that the Second Coming would occur sometime between March 21, 1843 and March 21, 1844. Galusha had read about Miller’s prediction, and may have invited him to preach at the church, but it wasn’t until he actually heard him speak that he became a “decided advocate” of his teachings. From that point on, Galusha began using the pulpit to advance his “Millerite” (also called Adventist) beliefs. This caused a great riff in the Lockport Baptist Church congregation and Galusha left with about a third of the membership following him. He then started a new Adventist church in Lockport, renting space over 13 Main Street at the corner of Pine in what became known as Advent Hall. When the Second Coming did not occur within the proscribed time frame, Miller recalculated it to the exact date of October 22, 1844. Thousands of Millerites, dressed in special robes, gathered all over the country awaiting the return of Christ. When the event did not happen, Millerites termed it the “Great Disappointment,” but later declared the date as not the return of Christ but the beginning of a period of atonement in preparation for the Second Coming. Some Millerites returned to their former denominations, others joined the Shakers, but many stayed committed to Miller’s doctrine and formed new churches including the Seventh Day Adventists. Following the departure of Elder Galusha, it took the Lockport Baptist Church 20 years to fully recover from the turmoil brought on by the Millerite movement.
After leaving the Baptist Church and forming his own congregation, Galusha stayed in Lockport and used his new pulpit to advocate both the Adventist beliefs and the abolition of slavery. His meetings attracted men and women of all denominations who espoused either one or both of these tenets. He traveled throughout the United States and Europe combining and promoting both of these precepts into one doctrine of perfectionism to advance the Second Coming of Christ. Although still ostracized by some churches and individuals in Lockport, Galusha continued to maintain a level of respect as a speaker and an ardent supporter of the abolitionist cause.
During their time in Lockport, Elon and Elizabeth Galusha resided on the east side of Beattie Avenue just north of Lincoln Avenue. Most sources state that Elon died here in 1856 and Elizabeth in 1880 but others say they were living in Rochester at the time of their deaths. They are both buried in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Rochester. Their eldest son, Elijah, went to Minnesota as a young man. The second, Elon C., lived in Lockport until the early 1850s. He later became a banker and moved to Rochester. On the 1851 Lockport village map, E.C. Galusha owned a large piece of property on the corner of High Street and Beattie Avenue where Emmett Belknap School is now located. He died in Rochester in 1902 and is buried with his family there. The youngest son, Judson, had a promising career as a journalist and literary scholar in his early adult life but a “degeneracy” later in life caused him to become addicted to alcohol and morphine. In 1876, he collapsed on the steps of Continental Hall on Pine Street, formerly the Lockport Baptist Church where his father preached in 1843. He was declared dead by the coroner and an inquest was held. While that was taking place, Judson startled everyone by briefly returning to life only to die a few hours later. He is also buried at Mt. Hope in Rochester.
