NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Eva Tugby, Niagara Falls’ famous opera singer

Over the past two weeks Niagara Discoveries looked in on two lesser-known women who nonetheless contributed to Lockport’s early history. This week we move to Niagara Falls and a woman who gained international fame as a singer performing in the great opera halls of the United States and Europe as well as for a president of the United States in the White House.
Eva Sara Tugby was born on January 4, 1882, in Niagara Falls, the youngest child of William and Eva Roche Tugby. Eva was welcomed by older siblings John, Susan and Bessie. Where the family was living in 1882 is unclear, but by 1886 they were residing at 23 Mechanic Street, making them neighbors with James S. Patterson, the Black hotel owner remembered in this column a few weeks ago.
William Tugby’s much older brother Thomas had arrived in Niagara Falls from England in about 1850. By 1854, Thomas Tugby’s “Mammoth Bazaar” was opened adjacent to the pedestrian bridge to Goat Island at the edge of the American rapids. William, 17 years younger, later joined his brother and was managing a second shop at the corner of Falls and Mechanic streets (later Prospect Street) by 1860. According to several newspaper articles, this shop was located in the old depot for the Buffalo & Niagara Falls Strap Railroad. After the consolidation of several railroads into the New York Central, and construction of a new depot, the old depot was bought by the Tugbys. Thomas’ shop continued until 1885 when it was torn down for the creation of the New York State Reservation Park. William operated his store until his death in 1923. It was sold four years later, and closed in 1935, after operating 75 years in the same location.
Eva Tugby began singing at the age of 3 and could soon accompany herself on piano as well. When Eva was about 8 years old, Mechanic Street was changed to Prospect Street and the family lived at No. 339 for the next 33 years. Growing up, Eva sang in the St. Paul’s Methodist Church choir and also in the First Presbyterian Church choir. When she was 16, Eva began singing with another Niagara Falls musician, Frank Butler. Over the next several years, she appeared in several productions at theaters and opera houses in New York state.
Sometime around 1912, Eva joined the Doree Opera Company led by Mrs. Dore Lyon, who styled herself as Madame Doree. This was a national touring company that performed all over the United States. Eva was billed as a prima donna coloratura and was praised by the critics for her signing in “Traviata,” “Faust,” “Othello” and “Rigoletto.” Although she enjoyed “trouping,” staying at fine hotels in interesting places, Eva was also happy to return to Niagara Falls to see her family and sing for local audiences at the Cataract Theater. The Hodge Opera House in Lockport was another venue where she often entertained.
When Eva performed at the Cataract Theater, people from the Tuscarora Nation Reservation would attend her performances to see “Willie’s girl.” They were referring to her father, William, whom they knew from selling their native handiwork at his “Bazaar.” She was the only singer they would make the trip from the reservation to hear.
Eva traveled extensively throughout the 1910s and 1920s. She sang at the White House for President Woodrow Wilson and Mrs. Wilson, although an exact date could not be ascertained. When she returned to Niagara Falls, she lived with her father and sister, Bessie, at 339 Prospect Street. Her mother had died in 1905 and her father passed away in 1923. Four years later, the family sold the Falls Street store and it was operated until 1935, when it was torn down to build a gas station.
Of the four Tugby siblings, only Susan married but did not have any children. Eva’s brother John died in 1931.
In 1930, Eva embarked on a five-month trip to Italy. She took “a special course of study” for a month on the Riviera before making her operatic debut, some accounts say in Verona, others say in Milan. What she sang is not certain, but one newspaper reported it was the part of Gilda in Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” Following her European debut, she returned to the United States for what was said to be her Metropolitan Opera debut, but no record of that could be found.
After their father’s death, Eva and Bessie lived in the Jefferson Apartments for a few years before moving to 5804 Buffalo Avenue in the LaSalle area. Eva continued to sing in the 1930s and 1940s but did not travel as much and gave performances in places closer to Niagara Falls. Some of her concerts benefited local charities.
By 1949, the Tugby sisters had purchased a home at 757 4th Street. Three years later, on November 7, 1952, Eva passed away at Niagara Falls’ Mount St. Mary’s Hospital at the age of 70 after a month-long illness. Bessie died two later at the age of 77. All the Tugbys are buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
