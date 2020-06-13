NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Famous twins in Lockport

For those of you who requested an article about Twelve-Mile and a few of the other smaller creeks, those articles will be forthcoming but for now we’ll look at few other topics before we return to the water.
While going through some old files at the History Center recently, an article from the Sept. 28, 1895 edition of the Niagara Falls Journal was found describing two elderly twin sisters living in Lockport. Titled “REMARKABLE TWINS,” the report relates the story of Mary Davis Smith and Martha Wray, 88-year-old twins living at 305 Clinton St.
It appears that Mary’s maiden name and married name were reversed in the article because in the Lockport City Directories and in several of the censuses, she is Mary Davis, not Mary Smith. Also, they were referred to as the “Smith twins” which sounds as if that would be their maiden name. What was so remarkable about these women, in addition to their advanced age for that time period (the article also said they were the oldest living twins in the world at that time), was that between them they had 40 children. Mary Davis had 18 and Martha Wray had 22.
The article states that the sisters were born “in the North of Ireland” on August 27, 1807 but it did not say when they came to the United States. Another astonishing circumstance shared in the piece is that their mother (name not given) lived to the age of 103 and saw seven generations of her family before she passed on.
It was reported that circus manager W. W. Cole “heard of this venerable pair and he offered them a large salary to join his show where they were one of its most attractive features.” It also said the pair “received numerous offers from hall managers to place themselves on exhibition and they filled engagements in the largest cities in the country.” It concludes with, “At present they are back in their city at their home, No. 305 Clinton Street.”
Mary Davis did in fact live at 305 Clinton Street but Martha Wray is neither listed in the directories or in the census for Lockport. The women seem to have disappeared after this article.
• • •
Ten years before the “Smith twins” were brought to attention, twin girls were born to Lockport businessman Thomas Oliver and his wife, Irene Livingston, on Feb. 17, 1885. Although twins were not uncommon, they were more of a rarity in the 19th century and as a result they were something of a novelty.
Mrs. Oliver was proud of her Livingston heritage and gave both her daughters, Jessie and Irene, her maiden name as a middle name. It was bestowed on a son as a first name.
Both girls graduated from Lockport High School and Irene graduated from the Mechanical Institute of Rochester (now RIT). The sisters were charter members of the Lockport Memorial Hospital Guild where Jessie served as second president, and both were founding members of the Girls Branch of the Guild.
In 1933, just before the inauguration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Oliver sisters read that Eleanor Roosevelt was also a descendent of Chancellor Robert Livingston, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, making them third cousins. Jessie Oliver wrote to the new First Lady telling of their relationship to her. Mrs. Roosevelt replied, “I am very glad indeed to know that you and your twin sister are cousins of mine … I hope if you ever come to Washington … that you will let me know so I have the opportunity of meeting you.” It is not known if they ever acted on the offer.
Neither sister ever married and upon Irene’s death in 1961, it was commented that they had been “inseparable.” Jessie Oliver passed away in 1969 and both are buried in Glenwood Cemetery.
• • •
One more anecdote about twins in Lockport. In 1966, Clarence Lewis related a story about a family with multiple births. Back in 1843, when passenger packet boats still ran on the Erie Canal, a family was traveling from Massachusetts to Ohio and briefly stopped in Lockport while their boat was locking through to Buffalo. The whole family, all 26 of them, disembarked to find a place to dine in Lockport. The family included the parents and 12 sets of twins, all boys. They walked to the Eagle Hotel above the locks (about where city hall now stands) and were treated as celebrities while they were there. According to eyewitnesses, all the boys were dressed alike with the smallest toddlers closest to their parents and the teenage boys bringing up the end of the line. The family was only in Lockport for about an hour but made a considerable impression upon the community nonetheless.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
