NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: 'Gentleman George' Goines

AUTHOR'S NOTE: Throughout Black History Month, Niagara Discoveries is looking into the history of the African-American community in Niagara County.
Research and writing history in which there are few sources, and those sources are often contradictory, is certainly a challenge. Such is the case with the man who is introduced today in Niagara Discoveries. There are a few facts known about George Goines during the time he lived and worked in Lockport, so that is where we’ll start.
Sometime in the early-to-mid 1850s, a formerly enslaved black man named George Goines came to Lockport and began working as an omnibus driver for the Tremont Hotel that was located on the “Big Bridge.” Prior to 1853, this was known as the Eagle Hotel since it had opened in 1832. The omnibuses conveyed passengers from the old New York Central Railroad depot on Union Street to the various hotels in Lockport.
Since visitors had a choice of several hotels, in many cases the decision where to stay depended on how friendly and polite the omnibus drivers presented themselves. From the few sources available, it appears that George Goines was one of the most popular drivers, thus earning him the designation “Gentleman George.” In his obituary in 1876, Goines was described as having a “commanding presence and rich baritone voice [which] at once attracted the attention of travelers…His polite and even courtly manner, his genial nature, his intelligence and wit, won all hearts.”
During his time as an omnibus driver, and due to his affable personality, Gentleman George received generous tips and saved them toward the eventual purchasing of freedom for his mother and younger brother who were still enslaved in North Carolina. By the fall of 1854, Goines had saved $300 of the $900 needed to accomplish this mission. On the evening of November 2nd, Goines’ hopes went up in smoke, along with those of many other people, when the “Great Fire of 1854” swept through Lockport, destroying buildings along Canal, Niagara and Church streets. The structures that fell to the flames comprised 18 businesses, two churches, a few homes, several barns and sheds, and three hotels, including the Tremont where George Goines had a room which held the money he had saved.
When Goines’ loss became known, Judge Jonathan L. Wood organized a committee to make arrangements for a benefit concert to raise enough money for Goines to purchase freedom for his mother and brother. The event occurred on July 24, 1856 at the Arcade Hall on Pine Street. Tickets were priced at $1 each. The hall, refreshments and musical entertainment were donated, so all proceeds went to the cause. People in various parts of the county who were not able to attend still bought tickets to support the effort. At the end of the evening, it was announced that $1,070 had been raised. Judge Wood then traveled to North Carolina and paid for the freedom of Goines' mother and brother.
For reasons not explained, not long after this, George Goines moved to Elmira to take a job as a porter at the Rathbun House. It is unclear whether Goines’ relatives ever came to Lockport or went directly to Elmira or somewhere else. Just as in Lockport, Goines was known in Elmira for his friendly and gentlemanly manner. When he passed away in 1876, some sources said he in was in Elmira 18 years, others say 20. His funeral was well attended and he was buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in that city. His name was spelled “Goins” and a Harriet Goins is also buried there. She was 15 years older than George so this may have been his mother, a sister or a much older wife, however there is no indication that Goines was ever married.
Now for the prequel. Not much is known about Goines’ early life. From his burial record, he was born about 1825 and most sources state it was in North Carolina. It was speculated that he may have been the enslaved son of North Carolina Governor John W. Ellis. He escaped in his early 20s and made his way north. This is where the story gets complicated and often contradictory. Some accounts have him going to Canada, others to Wisconsin. Some say he worked to purchase his own freedom while under the protection of his employer. Other sources claim he nursed an injured man back to health in Wisconsin and that man bought his freedom.
A long, elaborate and rather fanciful story, which contains “facts” known to be incorrect, appeared in the Corning Journal in January 1875. According to this rather exciting account, George was born in South Carolina (instead of North Carolina). It has his employers from Wisconsin being injured in a train wreck in Pekin and sending for George to come to Niagara Falls to assist them in their recovery. When Goines arrives, he is kidnapped by slave catchers and his employers negotiate and pay for his freedom. George then decides to stay in Lockport, buys an omnibus and horses, and starts his own business. When he learns his mother is to be sold, he offers to sell his omnibus to buy her freedom. When Lockport businessmen hear of this, they arrange a concert to raise the money to buy his mother and brother. In this story, Lindenberg Hall, not Arcade Hall, is the setting, and the concert is held in August, not July. Nothing is mentioned about the Tremont Hotel or the fire of 1854.
The article was written as a “supplement” to a report in the Elmira Advertiser in December 1874 that related the story of George Goines' forthcoming visit to his sister’s home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a Christmas family reunion. The article stated this would be the first time he had seen his siblings all together in more than 30 years. As he died just a little over a year after this, it must have brought him much joy to see his family again, this time as all free people.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.