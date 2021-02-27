As much as I enjoy writing about the people and places in Lockport and Niagara County, particularly in the 19th century, current residents like to reminisce about times they remember and can personally relate to. Since 2005, when the History Center opened the Erie Canal Discovery Center in the former Hamilton House at Church and Ontario streets, people have told us about the good times they had there during their youth, mostly in the 1940s through the 1960s. Before retelling some of those stories, a brief history of the building should be reviewed.
In the 1840s, Lockport was a fast growing village with a population exceeding 5,000. Several Protestant churches and one Catholic church had already been established here, three of them on the appropriately named “Church Street.” In early 1842, a Universalist minister came to Lockport to gauge support for a church here. Events moved quickly, with organization, incorporation, purchase of a lot at Church and Ontario streets, groundbreaking and construction all occurring within 18 months.
The Universalist Church of Lockport was formally dedicated “in the fall of 1843.” In 1854, it was the only one of the four churches on Church Street to survive the “Great Lockport Fire.” For its 25th anniversary in 1868, “the newly arranged Universalist church in Lockport was re-dedicated to the service of God, with the appropriate title of The Church of the Redeemer.” Membership remained steady until the end of the 19th century but the church struggled for the next 30 years, closing in 1936.
In October of 1941, the property was sold to the First Presbyterian Church for $5,000 using a bequest left by Mabel Terry Hamilton. Another bequest allowed for renovations to the former sanctuary to accommodate activities such as basketball, volleyball, badminton and, of course, roller skating. The lower level was remodeled into rooms for Scout and club meetings and an apartment for the caretaker. Hamilton House was ready for use in time for the Presbyterian Church’s Youth Week in early February 1942.
Roller skating was by far the most popular activity at Hamilton House. WLVL radio personality Norm Palmer remembers that in the 1950s, along with dances at the Y and hanging out at Castle's Dairy, Hamilton House was “the place to go” on a Friday night in Lockport. From 1956 to 1961, Norm worked as a skate guard at the Hamilton House rink where his older brother, Donald MacIntyre, was the caretaker of the property.
After selling tickets and working the skate rental, Norm and Paul Rendulic, the other skate guard, would cruise around the rink making sure everything was all right and everyone was behaving themselves. With 150 kids on the 40-by-60-foot maple wood floor, the skate guards would constantly be clamping skates back onto the shoes of the skaters. They would also have to periodically put resin down on the floor to create a smoother surface. Later, a liquid, Rink Grip, was used instead.
To accommodate everyone who wanted to skate, the rink had two sessions on Friday night and one on Saturday night. Norm’s parents worked the concession stand in a room in the lower level. Donald and his wife, Eleanor, started a skating club at the Hamilton House rink called “Mac’s Melody Rollers.” (Melody was their daughter’s name.) Each spring they would hold a skating show to demonstrate the club’s talent. The two skate guards would dress in a horse costume and skate around the rink with Paul as the horse’s front and Norm at the rear. After skating around the rink, the horse would then sit on the lap of a lady in the audience, much to the delight of the crowd. At the end of the skating season, the rink would be transformed into a basketball court for the summer months.
In the 1970s, Hamilton House changed its role to community outreach. Niagara County set up programs for mental health and drug abuse counseling. Later it was a residence for refugees settling in the United States. First Presbyterian continued to use the facility for its own church-run recreational activities.
In 2002, the Niagara County Historical Society, in an effort led by historian David Dickinson, began negotiations with First Presbyterian Church and the City of Lockport to create an interactive museum, devoted to the Erie Canal and the Lockport Locks, in the historic building. Funding from the Grigg-Lewis Foundation, an ILMS grant (Institute for Library & Museum Services) and several other funders enabled the new hands-on, multi-media facility to open to the public on June 5, 2005. Erie Canal Discovery Center is currently opened on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from May 1 through Oct. 31 it's open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
