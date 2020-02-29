While going through some old newspaper articles, a History Center volunteer found reference to two prominent local businessmen buying and/or selling two of Lockport’s most well-known properties. Herbert C. Harrison’s purchase of the former Shuler house on Chestnut Ridge Road and the sale of his residence on Locust Street to William R. Kenan meant that these two estates would be retained by two of Lockport’s most elite families.
The James D. Shuler home on Chestnut Ridge Road at Cold Spring Road was built in the 1830s on what had been a 100-acre farm and stone quarry. It is presently part of DeSales Catholic School. The quarry was directly across the road, with access to the Erie Canal. Shuler had come to Lockport in the early 1830s and opened two quarries, one at the foot of Clinton Street and the other on Rattlesnake Hill, before finding what he considered to be superior limestone at the Cold Spring site.
For the next 30 years, despite financial setbacks in the late 1830s and a disastrous fire in 1841, Shuler prospered and his stone was sought for building projects all over the country. However, personal tragedy plagued Shuler’s family. His wife Helen, all four children and one grandchild predeceased him before his death in 1868. All had died of consumption (tuberculous). Since his surviving grandchildren were all minors, a guardian was named, E. Ashley Smith, who oversaw the property until the children reached maturity. The property was then inherited by D. Van Shuler.
When the younger Shuler died in 1905, the house and farm were sold to Mrs. Peter (Kate Tillinghast) Burtis of Buffalo. She was a widow whose husband had an iron foundry in that city. She was very active in Buffalo society which is probably why she only occupied the residence for a few years. In the 1910 U.S. census, her occupation is listed as “own income.” It also may have been Mrs. Burtis who christened the property “Stonehurst,” as there is no reference to that name before her occupancy. In 1912, Mrs. Burtis sold “Stonehurst” to Herbert C. Harrison and returned to Buffalo.
Herbert C. Harrison was born in Calcutta, India in 1876, to British parents, and was educated in England. He and his wife Florence moved to the U.S. in 1907. He came to Lockport in 1908 as vice-president of the Susquehanna Smelting Company. Two years later, he founded the Harrison Radiator Company at 57 Canal St.
When the Harrisons arrived in Lockport, they lived at 433 Locust St., the former George W. Rogers house. With his business prospering, in 1912 the Harrisons moved to the former Shuler house. The Harrisons continued calling the property “Stonehurst” and used its ample indoor and outdoor spaces for entertaining.
Harrison died unexpectedly at the age of 50 while on a visit to England in 1927. Mrs. Harrison returned to Lockport and married Rev. Henry Zwicker, rector of Grace Episcopal Church. From that time until Mrs. Zwicker’s death in 1942, the estate was the scene of many church functions as well as other social events.
After Rev. Zwicker passed away in 1945, the 13-acre property was sold to the Diocese of Buffalo to be the location of a new, all-boys Catholic High School. In 1994, the school was changed to an elementary school. After 185 years, the stone house on the hill is still standing.
Not long after the Harrisons moved out of 433 Locust St., another of Lockport’s wealthy entrepreneurs moved in. William Rand Kenan was born in North Carolina in 1872. He came to this area in 1896 to work for Union Carbide in Niagara Falls. He married Alice Pomroy of Lockport in 1904 and later managed the Western Block Company and established an experimental dairy farm in the Town of Lockport. Prior to moving to 433 Locust, the Kenans had resided at 242 Genesee St. (now Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home).
The Kenans' new house on Locust Street was already over 50 years old, having been built by an early Lockport pioneer, George W. Rogers. Starting out in the grocery and dry goods business, Rogers moved into leather and shoe manufacturing, followed by a stint as a canal contractor, and finally ended up as president of Lockport Exchange Bank.
After having built a brick home on Main Street, by the 1850s Rogers was looking at property on “the Hill” south of the village in the vicinity of Locust and Willow streets. Rogers started his house in 1853 but before it was complete, it was destroyed in a fire caused by a careless workman. He started the process again in 1858 and a year later the house was complete.
Rogers, his wife and daughter moved in and shortly afterward his daughter married Dr. Josiah Helmer, a local widower. After Rogers died in 1877 and his wife died 10 years later, the Helmers inherited the house. Like George Rogers, Dr. Helmer and his brother Joshua went into the banking business but after some questionable transactions in which the brothers were later exonerated, they left the area in 1894.
The house had two other owners during the next 15 years until 1909, when Herbert Harrison bought the property and lived there for three years. Kenan had the estate until his death in 1965. A few years, the Kenan Center was established for arts and community events.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.