Even before the Holland Purchase became the eight counties of Western New York, this region was identified by different names. Since the time of the first French explorers, what is now Niagara County, and more specifically the area between Niagara Falls and Lake Ontario, was often just referred to as “Niagara.”
Although the Dutch, and later the English, were aware of the existence of western New York state, they considered it “Terra Incognita” or “Five (and later Six) Nations Indian Country.” Prior to 1786, both New York and Massachusetts claimed the area as within the boundaries of their states. Over the course of most of the 18th century, this western region was known as Kingsland, German Flats and Whitestown (which was part of Montgomery County in New York state).
In 1786, it was decided that this area would be part of New York state but that Massachusetts would receive the preemption rights to sell the land once the Indian title was “extinguished.” Three years later, this vast western region became Ontario County and the part west of the Genesee River was referred to as “West Geneseo.” In 1797, this area became the Town of Northhampton within Ontario County. It was at this point that the Treaty of Big Tree was signed and the land west of the Genesee River was purchased by Robert Morris who subsequently sold it to the Holland Land Company. Genesee County was split off from Ontario County in 1802, and the Town of Batavia encompassed the whole county. Two years later, Genesee County had four towns laying east to west, Batavia, Willink, Erie and Chautauque. The northern part of Erie and Willink would become Niagara County. Despite these formal names, most people simply called this area “the Genesee Country.”
Niagara County was created from Genesee County in 1808. It consisted of three towns: Cambria, north of Tonawanda Creek to Lake Ontario; Clarence, south of Tonawanda Creek to approximately the present-day Buffalo-Lackawanna city-line; and Willink, from that line to Cattaraugus Creek. (In 1821, when Erie County was separated from Niagara County, it already had 12 towns. It now has 25 towns and 3 cities).
Beginning in 1812, the Town of Cambria was partially divided, forming three new towns, Hartland to the east, Porter to the north and Schlosser (later renamed Niagara) to the south. Over the next 24 years, all the subsequent towns in the county would be created by taking parts of each of these four original towns. Hartland was cut in half in 1816, with the southern half becoming the Town of Royalton. Two more towns were established in 1818. The western side of Cambria became the Town of Lewiston and the eastern part of Porter became the Town of Wilson. Following the division of the county in 1821, the Town of Somerset was formed out of the northern part of Hartland in 1823. A year later, the Town of Lockport was created out of the eastern part of Cambria and the western part of Royalton. That same year, the Town of Newfane was established by taking the eastern side of Wilson and the western sides of Somerset and Hartland. By 1824, all but three of the towns in Niagara County had their present-day boundaries. The Town of Niagara was the last of the four original towns to be divided. In 1827, the eastern third of that town became the Town of Pendleton. The last town to be established was the Town of Wheatfield in 1836. It was created out of the eastern half of what was left of the Town of Niagara, leaving only the western third of its original boundaries. The City of Niagara Falls, incorporated in 1892, took about half of what was left of Niagara. In 1927, the Village of LaSalle was incorporated in to the City of Niagara Falls, leaving the Town of Niagara with only about 1/3 of its post-1836 area.
In addition to the twelve towns, Niagara County is also home to three cities: Lockport, established in 1865, Niagara Falls in 1892 and North Tonawanda in 1897. There are five incorporated villages (Barker, Lewiston, Middleport, Wilson and Youngstown) and seven “Census-designated places” (Gasport, Newfane, Olcott, Ransomville, Rapids, Sanborn and South Lockport), as well as dozens of other places that are classified as hamlets, crossroads or corners. There are also two Indian Reservations: the Tuscarora, within the Town of Lewiston, and the Tonawanda Seneca, of which only a small portion extends in to the Town of Royalton.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
