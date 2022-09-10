A series of photographs in the History Center collection, which at first appeared to be related, were found to be actually three separate events, one of which has now been substantiated through research; the others are still being analyzed. All of the photos were donated by John W. Jenkins and were from the Frank W. Jenkins Photography Studio, which was in business in Lockport in the 1950s and 1960s.
Starting in 1957, the Lockport Exchange Club began sponsoring a “Home-O-Rama” at the National Guard Armory on Willow Street. The Exchange Club was established in 1946 to “exchange ideas and information with like-minded individuals about how to better serve their communities.” The club sponsored events to raise money for local charities and Little League baseball teams.
The first Home-O-Rama was in March 1957. LaVern Ulrich, who was chairman for many years, oversaw the logistics of the event. Fifty-eight vendors bought space and set up displays in the armory. Admission was free and proceeds from the sale of vendor space went to the American Cancer Society.
The theme was “futuristic developments.” Among other activities, attendees were offered the chance to eat a fully-cooked hot dog made in 30 seconds in an “electronic oven.” Water and other foods were heated in the oven by “microwaves.” This new appliance could be purchased for $1,000 ($10,500 today). There was also a split screen TV called a “douoscopic television set,” which allowed two people to watch two different channels (out of maybe three at that time) at the same time using earphones. This sold for $1,400 ($14,800 today). Both appliances were donated by Spalding Hardware for the exhibit.
Local furniture stores displayed conventional, modern and transitional room settings. The Home-O-Rama also featured swimming pools, cars and boats. It was a home/car/boat show all in one. An estimated 8,000 people attended the three-day event and it was so successful that the Exchange Club announced they would be holding another one the following year.
The two photos of the Home-O-Rama in the History Center collection can be dated to 1964. By this time, it had become a much anticipated event, usually held at the end of March. Although a controversial topic today, 1964 was the year the people of Lockport were introduced to a visual concept of the urban renewal plans. The City of Lockport’s Department of Urban Renewal had one of the largest exhibits at the Home-O-Rama that year; it included maps and photographs as well as a 27-minute movie explaining the proposed projects and representatives on hand to answer questions. This was all done to generate excitement about the plans. In hindsight urban renewal ended up becoming a very divisive issue but in 1964 it was presented as a promise for a better future for the city.
Among other displays, health related topics were featured. In 1964, 42% of Americans smoked, the most of any year up to 2022 (it is now down to 18%). A special emphasis was placed on an anti-smoking promotion and an exhibit on lung cancer research. Once again, part of the proceeds that year went to the American Cancer Society. A novel approach to get more people to attend was an airdrop of tickets in eastern Niagara County. Even though the admission was free, you needed a ticket to get in and also to win a prize. It was estimated that 16,000 people came to the Home-O-Rama in 1964, the most of any year.
The Lockport Exchange Club continued to sponsor the annual Home-O-Rama at the armory until 1972. Although the attendance numbers fluctuated over the years, it averaged about 8,000 to 12,000 over three days. In 1972, the event was moved to Kenan Arena to allow vendors more space for exhibits. No information could be found for the event in 1973. The Home-O-Rama moved to its last location, the Lockport Mall, in 1974. It was held there for almost 25 years, with the last show in the late 1990s.
In 1960, the Lockport Exchange Club also began putting on an annual circus, first at the armory, and later at Kenan Arena, using both local talent (including club members) and professional acts. A future article will examine the history of that event. If anyone has any photos they would like to share of the circus, please contact the History Center at 716-434-7433 or at info@niagarahistory.org.
The Lockport Exchange Club disbanded in 2021 after 75 years of service to the community and fundraising for local charities and youth sports.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
