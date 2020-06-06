In researching Eighteen Mile Creek, many other creeks were mentioned as having played a role in the history of Niagara County. Some of them are numbered; many have names associated with them. Along the Lake Ontario shoreline in the town of Newfane, particularly within a few miles of Eighteen Mile Creek, there are several of these smaller creeks.
Hopkins Creek, just west of Olcott, was named for Peter Hopkins, who came to the area in 1803. Not much is known about him but he was one of several Hopkins men who came to this area in the earliest years of the settlement. Peter first bought land in the town of Porter and in 1808 moved east along Lake Ontario to what is now Newfane. He built a log cabin at the mouth of the creek that now bears his name. In the 1810 U.S. census, there are two adult males, one adult female and three children living in the household.
Undoubtedly his was one of the cabins burned by the British in December 1813 on their march to Van Horn’s mill.
If Hopkins did return after the war, it was not for long, as he does not appear in the 1820 census. However, the creek continued to retain his name. In the 1820s and 1830s, when timber was still plentiful in that area, logs would be floated down the many creeks, including Hopkins, to Lake Ontario for shipping to other destinations.
Honeoye Creek, a little east of Olcott, is a small creek compared to the others in the area. The origin of its name is uncertain but there is another Honeoye Creek, a tributary of the Genesee River, which in the Seneca language means “where the finger lies.” The first settler on that creek was Martin Burch. He and Burgoyne Kemp built a saw mill there in 1814 that provided lumber for the next 20 years.
The creek had its “fifteen minutes of fame” during the War of 1812. In the early months of the war, provisions for Fort Niagara were still being shipped along the southern shore of Lake Ontario. A flatboat carrying a load of salt to the fort was very close to the mouth of Honeoye Creek when it spotted a British navy ship heading right in its direction. The quick thinking crew made a left turn into the mouth of the creek and were soon hidden from sight due to the fact that the stream flows to the east almost parallel to the lake shore. An embankment, trees and brush hid the boat from the view of the British ship.
The few nearby residents were soon aware of the situation and gathered along the creek under the cover of the steep embankment and tree canopy. They watched as the British ship sent a smaller boat out to chase the salt barge in the creek. When it was almost to the mouth of the creek, the salt boat crew and the residents opened fire on the British sailors, killing and wounding an unknown number.
The sailors immediately turned around and headed back to the ship, which then began bombarding the shore with cannon fire. The group on shore hunkered down and the cannonballs flew over them. The British finally gave up and the salt boat eventually made its way safely to Fort Niagara. For decades afterward, cannonballs were found in the area around creek.
Like the other nearby creeks, Honeoye, was also used to move lumber down to the lake for transport. A saw mill was built there in 1827 by “Stout and Weisner” but only lasted a few years.
The last of the named creeks for this week is Keg Creek. Keg Creek is a larger stream a few miles east of Honeoye and its history centers on peaceful events rather than military ones. A saw mill was erected on the creek in 1811 by Jacob Albright, burned in 1813 and rebuilt after the war. Another saw mill was built on the creek in 1827 by Shubal Merritt, who later built the home that is now Marjim Manor. A burial ground was located on the west side of the creek in about 1817. The creek also saw use in moving lumber down to Lake Ontario.
In August 1884, a week-long temperance camp meeting was held on the Lake Ontario shore just west of Keg Creek. Meeting attendees were invited to walk a short distance to the creek and explore Johnson’s Bluff and view an Indian mound at the top of Keg Creek hill. In the 1930s, the land around Keg Creek was used as an informal picnic grove that hosted school outings, Boy Scout gatherings and hikes sponsored by natural history clubs from Buffalo and other areas. At that time, the property was owned by Alva Ellner.
Today, the property along the Lake Ontario shore line near Hopkins and Keg creeks contains new, year-round homes with orchards, vineyards and farm land between the houses and Lake Road. The Newfane wastewater treatment plant was built on the banks of Honeoye Creek in 1977.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
