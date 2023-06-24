With the closing of Eastern Niagara Hospital, it seems appropriate to relate some of the history of that hospital, as well as the other institutions that have served the Lockport community in that capacity before the now closed facility existed.
Prior to the 1908 opening of the Lockport City Hospital, as it was originally called, Lockport had three, possibly four, other, albeit smaller, hospitals. There is a brief mention of a hospital being located on Canal Street in the 1830s but this could not be verified. However, during the years of the construction of the locks and the Deep Cut in the 1820s, and even into the 1830s, Dr. Isaac Smith and his wife “Aunt Ednah” occasionally allowed their patients to stay in their home while recovering, so this may be considered the first “hospital” in Lockport.
It would be more than 50 years before another, “official” hospital was built in the city. The Flagler Hospital was established in 1889 by Thomas Thorn Flagler in a house at the northeast corner of West Avenue (then West Main Street) and Bristol Avenue. Its original purpose was to treat “strangers to the city and [who] are accidentally injured by any cause, or suddenly seized by acute diseases,” or for people visiting or employed in the city who lived elsewhere and could not return home or were too sick to do so. The exception was patients with smallpox, who would not be admitted. Patients who could pay would be treated before those who could not.
Some felt that the admission regulations were “board and liberal,” while others thought they were too restrictive. Not all cases that arrived were treated at the hospital. An 1892 report from a committee appointed to look into the operation of the hospital described examples of cases the hospital rejected; these included a rheumatic man who wanted to stay there until his cellar was pumped out and allowed to dry for a couple of weeks; a man who suffered burns at a paper mill and wanted to be near his lawyer in the city for the purpose of suing the factory rather than go home to his family to recover; a clergyman who wanted a woman congregant to be admitted to cure her alcoholism; and finally, a man who just wanted his clothes washed and something to eat and was told to “take his duds and leave.” Though the report did address several issues and deficiencies in the hospital, and recommended measures to rectify them, the committee was “confidant of the ultimate success of the Flagler Hospital.” It also suggested that “a society of benevolent ladies” and “an organization of resident physicians” would “put a great stimulus to the enterprise.”
By 1900, however, the leading doctors in Lockport asserted that “the city should have a large general hospital, located on spacious grounds.” They opposed a bill proposed by the Lockport Common Council and sent to Albany for approval by the New York State Legislature, which would appropriate $5,000 for the improvement of the Flagler Hospital. The doctors each agreed to donate two months of their time a year if the bill was “killed in Albany.” The bill did not pass, but $1,000 was allocated by the legislature for maintaining the hospital for another year. Advocates for a larger city hospital had hoped the $5,000 could be used toward a new facility but that did not happen for a few more years.
Possible locations for a new hospital were also being discussed at this time. Things began moving forward in 1903 when the Ladies’ Hospital Aid Association was organized for the purpose of raising funds towards the building of a city hospital. Over the next five years, the Flagler Hospital continued to operate under increasingly inadequate conditions until 1908 when the Lockport City Hospital was opened. The history of that new facility, state-of-the-art for the early 20th century, will be covered next week in Niagara Discoveries.
• • •
Another hospital that existed in the city for a brief time was the Walnut Street Hospital, opened in 1898 by Dr. Flavius Baker. A year later, Baker invited a group of physicians from Buffalo to show off his new hospital. According to a 1965 newspaper article by Clarence O. Lewis, Baker’s daughter described the 10-bed infirmary as having “an ambulance service, an operating room and registered nurses.” From newspapers at the time, it appears that the Walnut Street Hospital treated more accident-related injuries than the Flagler Hospital. Baker’s Hospital, as it was sometimes called, closed on May 31, 1905. No explanation was given for the closure but it heightened the need for a larger city hospital.
• • •
The last hospital to open in Lockport before 1908 was the John Hodge Memorial Hospital at Wyndham Lawn Home for Children. Funded through a bequest from Mrs. John Hodge in 1902, this facility served the general public, as well as the residents of the children’s home, until 1908. For more information on this hospital, please refer to the Feb. 1, 2022, Lockport Union-Sun & Journal article “The Uneven History of Hospitals in the Town of Lockport” by James Boles and Town of Lockport Historian Jean Linn.
