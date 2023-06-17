Now that the weather is getting warmer, many people’s thoughts turn to one thing: Ice Cream. Over the past 100 years, Lockport has been home to many ice cream parlors, soda fountains, and summer ice cream stands.
One of the first places to sell ice cream in Lockport was Hosking’s Store. It was opened by William Hosking at 13 Ontario Street c. 1910. It remained there until c.1920 when it moved to the northwest corner of Main and Elm streets. It sold cigars, ice cream, candy and newspapers and was reportedly a favorite place of Lockport High School students as well as Harrison Radiator workers at the Walnut Street plant. The store was in business until 1967. The block was later taken down for urban renewal.
The 1920s was a booming time for Lockport. Harrison Radiator had a brand new, state-of-the-art plant right in the heart of the city. Businesses in the area were enjoying the prosperity of post-Great War America. People had a bit more money to spend on luxuries and were anxious to put war rationing behind them. Some of the businesses that did particularly well in Lockport were the ice cream shops and parlors. Beginning in the 1920s, and right up through the 1970s, these establishments were always well patronized and enjoyed by people of every socio-economic scale.
It was in 1921 that a young man came to Lockport and started an ice cream parlor at the corner of Cottage and Buffalo streets. James Shumis was born in 1897 in Greece. He came here filled with hopes and dreams of a new life in the United States. When he opened his business he probably had no idea what an icon it would become in the hearts and minds of the people of Lockport. Just a few blocks away on East Avenue was Lockport High School. Shumis’s ice cream parlor, The Crystal, as well as The Royal, Castle’s and Gascoyne’s, became popular after-school places with the high school crowd. Saturday afternoon shopping excursions to downtown always included a stop at one of these places for lunch or an ice cream treat. The Crystal stayed opened the longest of the soda fountains, closing in 1974 because of urban renewal.
The Royal Confectionary Shop, operated by the Revelas family, had its start a few years before the Crystal in 1916. After occupying several locations around the city, the business moved to 120 Main Street in 1950. It was about this time that a new high school was built on Lincoln Avenue and students were bused to school. The old high school on East Avenue was torn down. The Royal and the other soda fountains survived this change but the teenagers gradually found other places to hang out. The Royal closed its doors in 1973 when the building was sold to the Lockport Urban Renewal Agency. Three years later, the Revelas family opened The Royal Sweet Shoppe in the Niagara Frontier Mall at the same address, 120 Main Street. This continued until 1986. The Royal Café, not operated by the Revelas family, was in that space from 1987 to 1989.
Castle’s started out as a dairy on Sycamore Street in 1895. It later moved to Market Street in 1915, and finally to 43 East Avenue at the corner of Charles Street in 1943. Castle’s also had soda fountains at 107 and 124 Main Street for many years. Being so close to the high school on East Avenue, the Royal and Castle’s were a favorite with the younger crowd. In fact there was a certain rivalry between kids who frequented these two establishments. In the 1930s Castle’s offered curb service at its Market Street location. This was a pre-cursor of the drive-thrus at fast food restaurants today. Castle’s remained at its East Avenue location until 1970 when it too closed for the last time. The building still stands, however, and is now Pulp 716.
Gascoyne’s was the only one of the soda fountains not on Main Street or East Avenue. They were located in the east end of the city, on Massachusetts Street. At that time, the streets in that area were undeveloped, so a business like a dairy had room to grow. The dairy actually began in 1909 with two cows but soon William Gascoyne was purchasing milk from outlying farms. He peddled the milk around the city, first with a horse and wagon and then with a truck. The soda fountain opened in the 1920s and later offered curbside service. When William retired his three sons took over the operation. Business was good up until the late 1960s when people began purchasing milk directly from grocery stores. Gascoyne’s dairy and soda fountain closed in 1968.
Another “Confectionary” was Deci’s at 2 Lock Street. Started by Benjamin Deci in 1919, this soda fountain was sold in 1924 to Henry Retzlaff, who operated it until 1927. Over the next several years, other people tried to keep it opened at that location but it ceased being a confectionary in the early 1930s. Not much could be found about these business other than the names, but the accompanying photo is in the Niagara County Historical Society collection.
Although Castle’s and Gascoyne’s had their own dairies which produced their own ice cream for their establishments, other soda fountains in Lockport had to purchase the ice cream from outside sources. The Hoefler’s Ice Cream brand was being sold in local stores and soda fountains beginning in the early years of the 20th century. Around 1918, a distribution center was opened at 2 Lock Street with John Mace as the local distributor of Hoefler’s for several establishments in various towns and villages in eastern Niagara County. The business soon moved to 73 Lock Street and 2 Lock Street became Deci’s (see above). It was advertised as “brick” ice cream as it was sold in that shape to local stores. It was also used in cones, sundaes and sodas in confectionary shops and ice cream parlors, as well as in drug store soda fountains. The company specialized in fruit flavored ice cream and at one time touted the health benefits of eating Hoefler’s ice cream every day. The company was later bought by General Foods, which in turn was bought by Sealtest. The building at 73 Lock Street is still there.
Today, Lockport still offers a variety of ice cream options to suit everyone’s palette. Among the many choices are Lake Effect on Canal Street, JoJo’s on West Avenue, Tasty Treat on South Transit Road and Reid’s on Lake Avenue.
