There is a Scottish song about a 1,000-year-old yew tree that asks, “My bonnie yew tree, tell what did you see?” That same question could be asked of trees, houses, roads and other landmarks in Niagara County.
One road (or series of connected roads) that witnessed many of the earliest historical events, perhaps more than any other in the county, is the Lewiston Trail, which connected the Seneca villages in the Genesee Valley with the Niagara River. In Niagara County, this trail starts in the town of Royalton at Lewiston Road (Route 77) and travels in a northwesterly direction, connecting with Chestnut Ridge Road (routes 77 and 31), Cold Spring Road, Old Niagara/Stone Road, and Ridge Road (Route 104). It ends at the Niagara River in the present day village of Lewiston.
For the purpose of this week’s Niagara Discoveries, as well as next week’s, let’s focus on the section of the trail (now Route 77) that passes through Royalton. Future entries will examine the trail in Lockport, Cambria and Lewiston.
Even before the presence of the first people in the area, this part of the county was the scene of much geological activity. About 18,000 years ago, when the glaciers that had covered this land for approximately 100,000 years began to retreat north into what is now Canada, their freezing and thawing, advancing and retreating over the next 6,000 years shaped the landscape of what is now Niagara County.
The melting glaciers formed what was called Ancient Lake Lundy, which covered the entire western part of New York state. Route 77, primarily Chestnut Ridge Road, is part of the Barre Moraine, a series of gravel deposits that fell from the melting glacier as it retreated north and formed Ancient Lake Lundy. Gradually, this lake split into two lakes divided by the Niagara Escarpment: Ancient Lake Tonawanda to the south and Ancient Lake Iroquois to the north. Lake Iroquois receded farther north to become Lake Ontario, and most of Lake Tonawanda dried up to form the land that is now Niagara County. The elevated moraines created ridges which indigenous people used as part of a trail system to get from villages in the Genesee Valley to the Niagara River. The remnants of Lake Tonawanda can now be seen in the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.
This trail had been used for hundreds, if not thousands, of years and was known by the French when they occupied the mouth of the Niagara River at what is now Fort Niagara. However, when the French attacked the Seneca Nation in 1687, it was via Lake Ontario and Irondequoit Bay, rather than overland using this trail.
Nearly 100 years passed before this trail was once again brought to the attention of the garrison at Fort Niagara, but by this time it was a British outpost. In September, 1779, American General John Sullivan’s Continental Army destroyed Seneca villages east of the Genesee River and sent thousands of inhabitants fleeing to Fort Niagara. The Seneca were allies of the British during the American Revolution, and many of them used the Lewiston Trail to escape northwest toward the fort where they endured a harsh winter with little food and insufficient clothing.
Following the end of the American Revolution, most of the Seneca returned to their homeland in the Genesee Valley by way of the Lewiston Trail. Many decided to settle in the small village on Tonawanda Creek that had not been destroyed in the raid. This would later become the Tonawanda Seneca Reservation.
During the holdover period from 1783 to 1796, while the British continued to occupy Fort Niagara, there was not much non-native settlement in what is now Niagara County. When the Jay Treaty was signed in 1796, the British handed Fort Niagara over to the Americans. Those few loyalists who had continued to live in western and central New York traveled west along what are now routes 5 and 20, to where Batavia is now located, and turned north on to the Lewiston Trail to the Niagara River at Lewiston and over to Canada.
At the Treaty of Big Tree in Geneseo in 1797, the Seneca were tricked, through illegal and unethical means, into selling their lands on both sides of the Genesee River to Robert Morris and then settling on small reservations. Once the Seneca title to the land was extinguished, Morris sold the land to the Holland Land Company, which surveyed it and began selling lots in the early years of the 19th century. At the time of the Holland Purchase, the Lewiston Trail was the only improved road in what is now Niagara County.
After the Americans took over Fort Niagara, but before the Treaty of Big Tree was signed, the commander at Fort Niagara, Capt. James Bruff, asked the Seneca for permission to improve the trail between the fort and Conewagus, present-day Avon, New York, for the purpose of moving supplies overland when water transportation was not feasible. The trail was widened enough to accommodate just one wagon at a time to pass through. Parts of the trail, including that section that passes through the town of Royalton today, were also straightened and logs were laid down in swampy areas to create corduroy roads. It was by this road that the earliest white settlers began to travel from eastern New York and the New England states into what was then known as the Genesee Country.
NEXT WEEK: Settlement begins along the Lewiston Trail in in the town of Royalton.
