In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, there were several lumber mills within the city limits of Lockport. Two of these mills were operated by the James Jackson & Son Lumber Company. The original mill was located at Clinton and Mill streets in lowertown along Eighteen Mile Creek (the “Lower Mill”) and was established by James Jackson in 1859. In 1872 he bought out a competitor, Van Valkenburg and Mack, on East Market Street at the city line (across from the current Widewaters marina), giving him two locations within the city limits. Two years later, Jackson turned the management of this mill over to his only son, J. Carl Jackson.
James Jackson, Jr. was born on Jan. 26, 1825 on a farm near Medina, not far from the almost completed Erie Canal which would officially open nine months later. Not much is known of his boyhood. One obituary stated “he learned his first life lessons in the fields, under the sunny skies.” In 1845, he married Lizzie Gurden, and their son (and only child), J. Carl, was born two years later. The family moved to Lockport in 1858 and Jackson opened his first lumber yard a year later. Lizzie died in 1861 and Jackson married Emily Fitch a few years later. They had no children.
By the 1870s, after acquiring the second mill, Jackson was financially secure. He built a Gothic-style gingerbread home at the southeast corner of Pine and Walnut streets (now the site of an M&T Bank branch) where he and Emily lived. His home and business were both featured in the 1878 illustrated “History of Niagara County”.
J. Carl Jackson married Mary Gardner, daughter of Lockport attorney and judge Hiram Gardner, in about 1870. They had one child, J. Gardner Jackson, and lived with Mary’s mother in the Gardner family home at Niagara and Hawley streets after her father’s death in 1874.
Father and son made improvements and expanded the operations at their respective mills in the early 1880s and were producing 50,000 feet of lumber a day and shipping materials all over the country. The Jacksons’ lumber was used in ship construction and was sent to New York, Boston and San Francisco. They also sold building materials for the manufacture of homes and other structures. Large contracts with the New York Central Railroad and with New York State helped make the Jacksons’ lumber companies two of the busiest in the state. A fire in 1889 destroyed the “Lower Mill” on Eighteen Mile Creek and it was not rebuilt. Lumber coming from other parts of the country was being sawed, planed and shipped from the source, making it more economical.
In the mid 1860s, Jackson became involved in the political life of the village. He was elected to the New York State Assembly as a Democrat representing Lockport for one term in 1864. He also served as the Chief Engineer of the Lockport Fire Department in 1865. Two years later he was elected Mayor of Lockport for one term, 1867-68. He ran for the 29th New York District in the U.S. Congress in 1868 and was defeated by the Republican candidate, John Fisher. In 1873, Jackson was elected a New York State Canal Commissioner for a three-year term. He re-entered politics in 1886 when he once again ran for Congress, this time in the 33rd District. His Republican opponent was Civil War hero Col. John B. Weber of Buffalo, who went on to win the election. Following his defeat, Jackson retired from politics and concentrated on his business and community activities.
In addition to his own business interests, Jackson held offices in several other companies, including president of the Farmers’ and Mechanics’ Bank, treasurer of the Merchant’s Gargling Oil Company, and vice-president of the Lockport Pulp Company. He also served on the board of the Holly Manufacturing Company, the Union Printing and Publishing Company, and several local banks. His generosity was well-known in the community. In his obituary it was stated that “a particular area in which he will be greatly missed is the ready aid financially which he was always willing to give. An appeal to him was very seldom made in vain by any one in whom he had the least confidence, and a more considerate creditor could not have been asked for, as many a businessman can testify.”
In the 1870s, Jackson turned much of his business operations over to his son but remained active in the company until his death at age 65 on March 6, 1891, while he was on a business trip to New York City. He is buried with his two wives in Cold Springs Cemetery.
J. Carl Jackson continued his father’s legacy of community involvement and philanthropy. Both lumber companies in Lockport burned down and the younger Jackson eventually moved his mills to North Tonawanda. He died in 1905, and his wife Mary died in 1932. Both are buried in Glenwood Cemetery.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.