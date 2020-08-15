NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Jewish congregations in Lockport

While going through the Lockport City directories to list all of the Protestant churches that have existed since the inception of the village nearly 200 years ago, it was discovered that Lockport had not one but two Jewish congregations during the course of its history. Temple Beth David, which was active from 1940 to 1984, is recent enough for some people to still remember it, but the other, the Rodef Shalom congregation, was much earlier and had a briefer tenure in the city.
The first time Rodef Shalom (which means “Pursuit of Peace”) is listed in the Lockport City Directory is 1878. Abram Walker was president and Henry Goodman, Jr. was secretary. The congregation met in January and July but did not say when or where they met; most likely it was in a private home. No rabbi was listed in the directory but in a subsequent newspaper article a “Rabbi Falk” of Buffalo was mentioned as officiating at a funeral in Lockport. In another article, a “Rev. Dr. Falk” of Buffalo performed a wedding ceremony for Simon Hamburger and Fannie Kline at the home of Abram Walker in Lockport. Both articles date from 1881.
Abram (sometimes Abraham) Walker and his brother Isadore first appeared in the directory in 1866 as proprietors of A. Walker & Bro., a boot and shoe store at 62 Main St. A year later the store moved to 11 Main St. There are no directories for 1870-74, but by 1875 Abram (without his brother) had a grocery business at 269 Market St. (corner of Exchange) where he also resided. Two years later Walker announced, through ads in the newspaper, that he was moving to 87 Main St. It was later promoted as “The best place to buy your TEAS, SUGARS, COFFEES, SPICES, and everything else usually found in a first-class Grocery Store.” He also sold “Butter and Eggs, Wines, Liquors and Cigars, Bottled Stock Lager.” He remained at this location for six years.
In 1883, Walker moved his store to No. 2 Central Block on Main Street between Locust and Elm strets. In June of 1885, Walker advertised both his business and his home at 224 Walnut for sale “at a low figure, as the subscriber wishes to leave the city.” Abram Walker remained president of Rodef Shalom until 1887 when he moved to New York City. His home was later torn down to build the Harrison Radiator plant downtown.
Henry Goodman, Sr. and his son, Henry Jr., arrived in Lockport in the late 1860s and opened a dry goods store at 18 Main St.; the store was later moved to 54 Main where it remained open until about 1887. Henry Jr. later married a woman from Rochester and moved there but continued to assist his father at the Lockport store and act as secretary for Rodef Shalom. Henry Sr. also became the treasurer for the congregation.
Henry Jr. had a son, Edwin, who apprenticed as a tailor at Stein-Bloch in Rochester. In 1899 at age 23, Edwin moved to New York City and began working for another tailor, Herman Bergdorf, who had recently arrived from Alsace-Lorraine. Bergdorf was a great tailor but not a good businessman, leaving much of the day-to-day work to Goodman. Two years later, Goodman was a full partner and by 1903 he bought out Bergdorf completely, keeping the name but fully owning the company.
In 1914, Goodman built his first store on Fifth Avenue where Rockefeller Center now stands. When that building was taken down in the 1930s, he moved further north on Fifth Avenue to the store’s present location. Upon his death in 1953, Goodman’s son Andrew took over the business. In a 1964 interview, Andrew Goodman readily admitted that “the Goodman dynasty had been founded in Lockport, NY.” Today, clothing from Bergdorf-Goodman is some of the most sought after in New York and European society circles.
The final name associated with the Rodef Shalom congregation is that of Isaac Hecht, who is listed as vice president in 1882. Hecht’s background was not in mercantile like Walker and Goodman, but in what would now be called the hospitality industry. All three men arrived in Lockport at about the same time, around 1867. Hecht was initially listed as a “peddler” but was soon operating a restaurant in the basement of 83 Main St. Over the next 30 years, he was proprietor of hotels including the Eagle Hotel at Union and Charles streets and later the Washburn House at 83 Washburn St., which he operated until his death in 1905.
Of the three men, Hecht was the only one to remain in Lockport and the only one who was publicly identified as being Jewish. An 1884 Buffalo Courier article related the story of how Hecht’s daughter eloped with a train engineer who was Christian and how Isaac, who was “one of the best tempered and mild-mannered of men,” reacted. The “well-known and very respectable Israelite” was “slopping over with mad” and the “rather unusual marriage is exciting considerable remarks in Jewish circles.”
With the departure of Abram Walker and the younger Goodman, the Rodef Shalom congregation dissolved. The last year Rodef Shalom was listed in the directory was in 1888.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
