NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Judge Levi F. Bowen

Levi Fowler Bowen was born in Homer, Cortland County, New York, on Nov. 11, 1808. After graduating from Union College in Schenectady in 1830, he came to Lockport in 1832 where his sister, Lydia Bowen Morse, was already residing. He briefly attended law school in Kentucky and then returned to this city to study law under his brother-in-law, Joseph Morse, and his partner, Jonathan Woods.
After Morse left the firm, Bowen became the junior partner in the law firm of Woods & Bowen. In the late 1830s Bowen began to steadily climb the judicial ladder, becoming a Judge of Common Pleas in 1837. He was elected Niagara County Judge in 1851 and was appointed Justice of the State Supreme Court in 1852 by Governor Washington Hunt.
In 1840, Bowen married Sylvia DeLong. The couple had no children of their own but there were many Bowen and DeLong nieces and nephews in Lockport. Bowen also served in the New York State Assembly for one year, 1845, representing the Whig Party. In 1848, Levi Bowen left Woods to form a partnership with his nephew George Bowen. For many years, the offices of Bowen & Bowen were located at the southwest corner of Main and Pine streets in a building that was home to several different banks in the mid-19th century.
As a member of the New York State Constitutional Convention in 1867-68, Levi Bowen helped draft changes as to how New York State Court of Appeals judges were elected as well as increasing their terms in office from eight to 14 years.
In July 1862, in response to a decrease in Niagara County recruits joining the Union Army during the Civil War, Bowen and several other prominent Lockport citizens organized a public meeting to discuss the question of whether young men should volunteer for service or wait to be drafted. The question was “addressed with much earnestness” by the speakers and it was agreed that the only way to ensure the quota of men needed would be reached was to offer bounties to those who signed up. It was also agreed that it was up to the state legislature to secure the funds necessary to pay the bounties. The money was eventually appropriated but it did not necessarily induce more men to join.
In 1863, facing the Draft Riots and low recruitment numbers, the United States began to accept formerly enslaved and free black men into the Union Army. In order to pay these new soldiers, a system was set up in which counties in the Northern states could send their bounty money ($400 per soldier) to the Army and would thus be “credited” with these recruits against their conscription quotas. In September 1864, Levi Bowen, Provost Marshal of New York State’s 29th Congressional District, was authorized to send $1,600 to a Union Army recruiting officer in Vicksburg, Mississippi, for four new “colored” recruits that would be credited to the Town of Niagara’s quota. This occurred several more times until the end of the war in 1865.
After the Civil War, Bowen kept busy with other endeavors in addition to his law practice. With his nephew George and several other men, he organized the Lockport Grape Growers Association, which planted 40 acres of vineyards on the lowland below Gothic Hill. In the 1870s, Bowen became involved in the creation of a railroad between Buffalo and Lockport via North Tonawanda. The Buffalo and Lockport Railroad would connect with the Erie Railroad in North Tonawanda. However, the tracks would have to cross the New York Central tracks and that company was determined to prevent it happening. After years of legal wrangling and an actual confrontation between the men of both railroad companies at the North Tonawanda crossing, the tracks were finally laid on July 24, 1879, with Judge Levi Bowen driving in the last spike of the Buffalo and Lockport Railroad.
Bowen died in his home on the southwest corner of Genesee and Cottage streets on Dec. 27, 1889, at the age of 81. His wife Sylvia had predeceased him in 1867. They are buried in Glenwood Cemetery in the DeLong/Bowen plot marked with an obelisk of pink granite. There are 18 people interred in that particular area, all related by either blood or marriage.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
