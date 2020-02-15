While researching the article on the influenza epidemic a few weeks ago, a place name kept appearing in the newspapers that was not familiar even as a small hamlet or crossroads. For a few years, around 1918, Klutts Corners had its own dateline in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal on the page devoted to “News of Niagara County Villages and Towns.” Other, more well-known places were included, such as Dysinger, Rapids, Reynales Basin, Wolcottsville, even McNall’s Corners, but Klutts Corners was there as well, with all the social news of that community.
So where is (was) Klutts Corners? It is the intersection of Griswold and Chestnut Ridge Roads in the town of Royalton. Just to the west, at the intersection of Chestnut Ridge and Graham Roads, is Gilbert’s Corners, a place that is still labeled on modern maps but did not have its own dateline in the newspaper.
Klutts Corners was named for the family that settled at that intersection before 1875. On maps and census records the name is spelled in several different ways making it difficult to trace from one place to another.
A Peter H. Klutts was born in Royalton in 1839 and in 1852 there is a “Peter Klotz Estate” on Ernest Road. It is unlikely they were the same person since a 13-year-old would not have owned property, but it appears they were father and son.
Other records show a Peter Klotz having died in 1847 and his wife Margaret Klotz in 1845, which would have left young Peter an orphan and the property an estate. In 1855, Peter is working as a “servant” for a nearby family and five years later, he and William Cluts (brother?) are living with Zacharias Steller on what had been the Peter Klotz Estate on Ernest Road.
Peter Kluts registered for the Civil War draft in 1863 but there is no indication he ever served. In 1869, he was leasing 50 acres in Royalton, but with a Lockport postal address, and was now married to Margaret Ellen Bratt and had a daughter Libbie. Two more children were born in the early 1870s, DeForest and Almer, and by 1875, Peter Cluts was living at what would become Klutts Corners. The farm he purchased at the northwest corner of that intersection, had been previously owned by the Depuy family.
On Oct. 10, 1882, Peter Klutts was driving a wagon and a team of young horses up Griswold Road to Middleport when something spooked the horses and they took off at great speed and jumped a fence. Klutts landed on his back on the wagon tongue causing a fracture between his shoulder blades. He was brought home by a neighbor and Dr. Gould of Middleport was called for. The next day, Dr. M.S. Kittinger of Lockport was brought in and performed surgery on Klutts who was then put in a plaster cast around his torso. The prognosis was a long but successful recovery — since the “spinal marrow” was not affected, preventing paralysis of the lower limbs — but this was not to be. Two months later Peter Klutts died of his injuries at age 43. He was buried in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. His three children were under the age of 15. They were not completely orphaned though; Margaret Klutts did not die until 1920 at the age of 75.
Peter’s son DeForest eventually inherited the farm. He married Emma Barrs, also of Royalton, in 1897 and they had one son, Lester, born a year later. When that intersection began to be officially called Klutts Corners is unknown but by 1917 it had earned a place in the community page of the Union-Sun & Journal.
Mr. and Mrs. Klutts were frequently mentioned in the paper as were their neighbors in the immediate area. In those days, it was not only common, but apparently acceptable, to write about the comings and goings of people; who was sick or died, who was getting married or had a baby, who bought or sold a cow, who went shopping in Middleport or Lockport on Saturday, who was having a birthday or anniversary, who was going on vacation, where and when they would be back, etc. And we think we have no privacy today!
Klutts Corners as a separate entity on the community page only lasted a few years. By the mid-1920s, it had been absorbed into either the Wolcottsville or the Middleport news.
DeForest Klutts died on his farm in September of 1948 and Emma in November of 1962. Lester passed away in 1981. The Klutts home is gone but the barn is still standing.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
