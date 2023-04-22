This week’s installment of Niagara Discoveries was originally written in 2015, but one of our readers had not seen it then, and so it never hurts to remind people of the history of one of the county’s greatest assets. Several sources state that the first public library in the county was started in the village of Manchester (Niagara Falls) in the midst of the War of 1812. In 1814, while the Niagara Frontier was still recovering from the British attacks of December 1813, a group of citizens established the “Grand Niagara Library.” Consisting of 40 volumes, the library was overseen by Parkhurst Whitney, who was also the commissioner of schools and would later be the owner/proprietor of the grand Cataract Hotel overlooking the American rapids.
Grand Niagara Library proved to be so popular that by 1838 a tax of $2 per citizen was instituted to purchase more books. By the 1850s the library could boast of more than 500 books in its collection. During the next 40 years its collection was increased to 5,000 and the library expanded its territory to include branches in Echota and the North End.
On Feb. 1, 1895, Niagara Falls Public Library was incorporated and occupied rooms in the Arcade Building on Falls Street. Three years later Peter A. Porter donated 200 volumes on Niagara Frontier history, thus beginning what is today the Local History Department at the library. In 1904, Niagara Falls Public Library moved into a new Carnegie-funded building at Main Street and Ashland Avenue. This would be the library’s home for the next 70 years.
With its ever increasing collection, the library outgrew even that space by the late 1960s. In 1974 the new Earl W. Brydges Library opened at the intersection of Main, Portage and Lockport roads, an area already steeped in history from the War of 1812 years. The Carnegie library building now houses the Niagara Falls Community Development Offices.
• • •
The first mention of a library in the village of Lockport occurred in 1837 when N. Leonard advertised that he had a “circulating library” operating out of his book store at 18 Main St. For $4 per year or $2.25 for six months, patrons could borrow books from his library.
Over the next 10 years, other businesses, organizations and the seven district schools in the village offered “circulating” libraries, but it wasn’t until 1847 that these collections found a permanent home in the newly constructed Lockport Union School on Chestnut Street. A librarian was hired to oversee the one room collection and only the “responsible inhabitants of the District” could borrow books. Overdue charges were assessed at 6 cents a day.
This arrangement worked until 1868 when overcrowding in both the school and the library necessitated the moving of the latter to a building on the north side of Main Street between Market and Elm streets. The library was relocated again in 1882, this time to 97 Main St. (present site of Urban Park Towers) and remained there until 1891 when it moved to the new Union High School on East Avenue.
Lockport Public Library was officially incorporated in 1893 but continued to share its space with the high school library until 1930. It was during the Great Depression that the library saw its biggest growth as the impoverished and unemployed took advantage of this free service, with 163,000 books circulating in the peak year of 1934. By this time the library trustees knew that a new permanent home for the library was needed. Bequests from two prominent Lockport women made this happen.
In 1924 Mrs. Elvira Z. Wheeler, a widow with no surviving children, left the library $50,000 for the sole purpose of building a new library. Several sites were considered in the 1920s but all were rejected for one reason or another. Then came the Depression and the library could not afford to purchase any property for a new building. In 1933, Mrs. Ann Wilkinson Sawyer, another widow with no children, died and bequeathed her East Avenue property to the library board. Utilizing the two bequests, as well as substantial funding from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration (WPA), the library board was left to raise only $18,000 to complete the project. Despite the depressed economic conditions of the time, the money was raised and the new library was dedicated in an outdoor public ceremony on July 1, 1937.
More than 50 years later, Lockport Public Library was once again running out of room and in need of a more modern space to accommodate new technology. After a two-year, $12.5 million renovation and construction project, the library was rededicated on Feb. 14, 1994.
• • •
The NIOGA Library System was chartered in 1959 to coordinate and provide services to 21 public libraries in three counties: Niagara, Orleans and Genesee. Its main office is in the former Wrights Corners school on Wheeler Road.
