NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Lockport barbers cooperated to maintain uniformity in the business

In the History Center of Niagara photo collection there are several images of barber shops, mostly from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but the history goes much further.
One of the first mentions of a barber in Lockport was in 1823. While the Erie Canal and locks were still under construction, an incident occurred involving a free Black man, Joseph Pickard, who was working as a barber in the nascent village. Two slave catchers captured Pickard claiming he was a runaway slave. A mob of mostly Irish canal workers, led by contractor Darius Comstock, were able to free Pickard and run the slave catchers out of town. At about the same time, William Fox opened a barber shop in a small frame building at the northeast corner of Main and Transit streets.
In 1878, a brick building was built on that site by John J. Frazer (now Calderone Insurance) and it later housed two barbers for many years. McDonough’s Barber Shop was in business from 1927 to 1955, and then Enzinna’s Barber Shop until 1970. Of course there were many before them.
As Lockport grew, so did the number of barbers. It is difficult to determine exactly how many barbers there actually were between the 1820s and the 1850s; some men did it as a side job in their homes and some were employed by hotels.
In March of 1863, eight Lockport barbers placed a notice in the Lockport Daily Journal & Courier alerting the public that as of April 1st, they would no longer be opening their shops on Sundays. To accommodate his, the shops would be open until 12 midnight on Saturday nights.
By the end of the 1860s, there were 10 barbers working in Lockport. This was one of the few professions that was open to Black men in the mid-19th century and there were several working in Lockport at that time. Though some barbers worked for hotels, many were independent and had their own shops. James Morgan and his two sons, James Jr. and Theodore, lived on South Street and all three were barbers from the 1860s through the 1880s. Theodore Morgan, and his wife, Arabella, had a successful barber and women’s hair dressing business and were able to move their salon into larger and better appointed rooms over 17 Main Street in 1879.
On Nov. 4, 1894, the Journeymen Barbers International Union No. 177 was organized and set standardized hours and rates to eliminate unfair competition. The first challenge for the union came a year later with the Sunday Closing Law, sponsored by New York State Senator Michael F. Collins (also called the Collins Law), which stipulated what businesses were to be closed on Sundays, including barber shops. An article in the New York Press commented that barbers in Buffalo were generally ignoring the law, as were those in Niagara Falls as they “look upon that day as their most profitable day…” It went on to say, “Lockport barbers never kept open Sundays owing to a clause in the city charter which forbids it,” so the state law did not affect them.
A few years later, in 1903, the Lockport barbers again stood together when they learned that the New York State Deputy Barber Commissioner was going to require them to travel to Niagara Falls to swear their affidavits before him in order to receive their barber license. The Lockport barbers said they would follow Buffalo’s lead and have them sworn to a local notary and mail them to Albany themselves. It was pointed out that since the Deputy Commissioner was going to get the notary fee, there was no reason he could not travel to Lockport or anywhere else in the county. The Deputy Commissioner did eventually come to Lockport to notarize the affidavits.
Beginning in the early 20th century, whenever the Lockport Barbers Union agreed to change operating hours or rates, a notice would be posted in the local papers and every barber would follow the new schedule and fees.
In 1934, an issue arose in Lockport concerning the practice of “chiselers.” These were barbers who cut hair in their home after the agreed-upon closing time for all barber shops. This had not been a problem until the Great Depression when some barbers could not afford to rent space and opened shops in their homes and did not follow the hours or rates set by the Lockport union. Several also had taken other jobs but still cut hair in their homes after the set closing time. Ironically, one of the barbers who had been outspoken about following the set times and rates was found to be one of the “chiselers.”
NEXT WEEK: Some mid-20th century Lockport barbers and the “long hair” controversy of 1971.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.