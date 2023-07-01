Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Areas of smoke reducing visibility at times. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.