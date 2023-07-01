AUTHOR’S NOTE: Today’s installment of Niagara Discoveries is a summary of the history of the Lockport City/Memorial Hospital. For more on the hospital guild, please see, “The Strong Hands and Big Hearts Tending to Lockport’s Hospital,” by Patricia Kingston-Brandt in the March 10, 2023, Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
Last week, we looked at a few of the hospitals that served the residents of Lockport and the surrounding area in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This week, we’ll examine the history and development of the Lockport City Hospital, which operated under that name from 1908 to 1955.
As early as 1900, there were calls to abandon the Flagler Hospital and build a new, larger, “general” hospital in Lockport. The newly established Ladies’ Hospital Aid Association began raising funds to construct and equip a medical facility in the city. In 1903, the association presented the Lockport City Treasurer with $5,000 which the city matched by selling $5,000 in bonds. Three years later, a contract was issued and construction began. A five-acre tract on East Avenue was purchased near the city line. The location was convenient to the trolley line, had an area to grow crops for hospital consumption, and had space to expand in the future. The estimate for building the hospital was $11,300 but costs soon rose to $16,300, not including equipment and furnishings. On June 1, 1908, the Lockport City Hospital opened for service with room for 19 patients.
Within a year, more room was needed and the Evans annex was added, creating space for nine more beds. Through the generosity of local farmers and grocers, produce and other foodstuffs were gifted to the hospital, keeping the cost of patient care to just $2.46 a day (equivalent to $81.32 today). Despite striving to keep the costs low, the hospital was in want of additional funds from the city and appealed to the Ladies’ Hospital Aid Association for “needs of every sort.”
In 1913, a hospital “Guild” was formed to assist the Ladies’ Hospital Aid Association with fundraising. But demands for increased services, and space for more beds and medical rooms, necessitated new building projects, and a Nurses’ Home was opened in 1916 to provide housing for the Nursing School. Also at this time, a relief account was set up to provide funds for patients who were unable to pay for hospital services.
A west wing was added to the main hospital building in 1918, bringing the total number of patient beds to 42. In the fall of that year, Byron V. Covert, the Lockport manufacturer, gave $2,000 to the hospital to construct an annex to house influenza patients. It was built over two days, mostly using materials provided by the Upson Company. The annex was later used for emergency patient overflow and as a maternity ward.
With prosperity and local population growth in the 1920s, Lockport City Hospital continued to expand its services and campus. A new, modern nurses’ training facility was built in 1925 through funds given by William R. Kenan, Jr. and Frederick P. James. During this time, the hospital contained 13 private rooms and four wards as well as the maternity annex with four beds and bassinets (this was at a time when many babies were still born at home).
With the start of the Great Depression, building projects slowed, but in 1938, a major expansion and renovation was commenced using a $93,000 grant from the P.W.A. (Public Works Administration), with additional grants and funding from the city and other sources. The total project cost $322,000 ($7 million today). The old nurses’ home and annexes, located on the east side of the hospital, were torn down and a new, three-story east wing was built to increase bed capacity as well as provide improved medical and surgical facilities. A third floor was added on to the existing west wing to create an expanded maternity department.
The baby boom that followed World War II compelled the hospital to meet the needs of this young population. In 1949, the entire second floor of the hospital was remodeled for maternity purposes only. New facilities included expanded regular and premature nurseries, a formula room and a fathers’ room. The completed project was ready for mothers and babies in 1950. It was also determined that a pediatrics department was needed. In 1954, a fourth floor was added to the east wing, creating a 28-bed unit exclusively for the treatment of children.
A different sort of renovation came a year later, in 1955, when the name was changed from Lockport City Hospital to Lockport Memorial Hospital. This reflected the increase in memorial donations that were coming into the hospital as a tribute to the dedicated staff, volunteers and the hospital Guild.
NEXT WEEK: Lockport’s hospital, 1955 to the present.
