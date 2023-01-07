Over the past almost 200 years many hotels, inns and other accommodations have come and gone, first in the village, and then in the city, of Lockport. One of the largest and most splendid was the Lockport House at the corner of Market and Exchange streets in Lowertown (not to be confused with the Lockport Hotel at West Main and Canal streets. In some sources this establishment was also referred to as the “Lockport House.”).
The Lockport House in Lowertown was built in 1829 but sources differ as to who originally built it. Most credit Lewis Van Velzer for constructing it while others say it was Seymour Scovell of Lewiston. The Lockport House was situated at an important junction in the village. Directly across the street was the Erie Canal where passengers could disembark and walk directly to the hotel. In 1837 the Lockport and Niagara Falls Strap Railroad was opened and its depot was only one block away at Market and Chapel streets. Stage coaches were still operating at this time and made a stop at the Lockport House as well.
This hostelry was an imposing three-story structure that looked more like a Greek temple than a hotel in a village still struggling to emerge from the wilderness. It soon became the center of the village’s social life and the gathering place for business meetings and community affairs. In the 1820s and 1830s, Lowertown was the primary commercial area of the village with hotels, taverns, stores, Lockport’s first bank as well as many private residences.
The Lockport House was also the scene of a land auction on Sept. 15, 1830. On that day, 25,000 acres of “choice lands, situate in the counties of Genesee, Orleans, Erie and Niagara…formerly belonging to the Holland Land Company, and well calculated for settlers and agriculturists, the soil being of the finest quality, and covered with the best timber” would be sold through land agent Lot Clark.
In its 12 years of existence, the hotel had eight different proprietors but maintained a high standard of service and won praise from those who stayed there.
Among the guests who lodged at the Lockport House, was William Marcy, a New York judge and future governor of this state. He was in Lockport in 1830 to hear testimony in the “Morgan Affair” trials and while here he ripped his trousers on a nail. Marcy took his pants to a local tailor, Alva Buck, who charged him 50 cents to repair the tear. But Marcy made the mistake of charging New York State for the tailor service and when he ran for New York governor two years later the opposition Whig party used this against him by “parading in their procession stuffed pantaloons with a patch and the bill in full.” Marcy won anyway and later had the tallest mountain in New York state named after him.
Another guest, although he was only there for breakfast, was President Martin Van Buren, who visited the region in 1839. He then boarded the Strap Railroad to go to Niagara Falls. While enroute, the train car that the Van Buren party was riding in derailed. Van Buren and the other men crawled out, brushed themselves off, put the car back on the track and continued on their way to the Falls.
But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and the Lockport House was no exception. On the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 21, 1841, a fire started in a stove pipe in an upper floor and, within a matter of hours, the wood frame front portion of the hotel was destroyed while the rear stone section sustained only minor damage. Within a year, Truman Haskell, owner of the hotel at that time, built a new Lockport House on Market Street just east of the original one, in the middle of the block between Exchange and Chapel streets.
The remaining stone section of the original hotel was acquired by Washington Hunt, who built a new stone structure where the front of the hotel had once stood. This building had many uses over the next 114 years which will be discussed next week in Niagara Discoveries.
The fortunes of Lowertown began to change when the old Strap Railroad ceased operation in 1851 and the new Rochester, Lockport and Niagara Falls Railroad bypassed it in favor of the upper village. The new Lockport House continued to operate until the 1860s when it closed due to the decline of travelers staying in Lowertown.
NEXT WEEK: The buildings and houses along Market and Exchange streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.