As mentioned last week in Niagara Discoveries, in 1955, Lockport City Hospital was renamed Lockport Memorial Hospital. A year later, an addition was built on the northwest corner of the hospital to create a separate space for a laboratory department. Also in 1956, the LMH Evening Guild was formed by a group of women who wanted to assist with fundraising but were unable to attend the Hospital Guild’s afternoon meetings. The efforts of both guilds were realized in 1961 when the Wishing Well Gift Shop was opened in the hospital lobby.
The hospital was constantly expanding its footprint and services to accommodate the demands of the community as well as advances in new technology and medicine. In 1963, with the approval and funding of the Common Council, Lockport Memorial embarked on a major expansion and renovation. The $1.4 million project (about $14 million today) added a new wing to the back (north side) central part of the main building which provided new basement areas for the central supply department, pharmacy, morgue and space for a future surgical suite. On the first floor, a new main entrance was created facing East Union Street, with a lobby, the gift shop, business offices, a switchboard and an information desk. The emergency room, X-ray department and admission office were also located on the first floor. Thirty-eight new patient rooms, bath and shower facilities, and a patient lounge were also among the additions. The second floor was left uncompleted for future needs. The old main building was renovated to modern standards, particularly the maternity section, which seemed to be in constant need of more space and updated facilities and equipment. Other improved areas included the nurses’ stations, the intensive care unit, medical records, administrative offices, dietary department, the hospital laundry and the heating and cooling systems.
The project was started in July 1964 and was completed 18 months later in January, 1966. At the time of completion, the hospital had 174 adult beds, 26 pediatric beds, and 24 bassinets. It was served by 30 doctors, 113 RNs (full and part-time), 19 LPNs, 68 nurses’ aides and 60 support staff.
By the early 1970s, the number of in-patients and patient days had dropped and fewer babies were being born. Out-patient and emergency room visits had increased but overall revenue had decreased. Despite this, expansion and improvements continued including a new respiratory department, surgical wing and adolescent patient suite. Over the next few years, other construction projects were undertaken including removal of previous additions and the building of new ones, and the remodeling of existing spaces. The Hospital Guild helped fund part of the work as well as furnishing many of the new areas.
In 1979, negotiations began for the transfer of the hospital from city ownership to a not-for-profit corporation. The facility was purchased for $1.7 million (about $7 million today) at 9% annual interest for 23 years. The former Board of Managers now became a 13-member Board of Directors which was later increased to 20. The 1980s began with the hospital under this new arrangement.
With the hospital no longer receiving funding from the city, with a debt to pay, and with a constant need to replace and/or upgrade the existing spaces, a major fundraising effort was begun to address these challenges. A goal of $1.75 million was targeted and was exceeded by almost $45,000. This influx of funding allowed the hospital to go forward with its expansion and renovation projects but did not address the ongoing debt or annual rising costs and decreased revenue. Newspaper articles for the 1980s showcase new or remodeled areas of the hospital, while others announce its mounting debt. A 1982 nurses’ strike over pay and benefits was averted. One aspect of the hospital that received much praise was the new dietary department and cafeteria that also opened in 1982. Both patients and visitors raved about the food served. In 1986, a decision was made to eliminate 23 beds to maintain an 85% occupancy rate to continue to be reimbursed by New York State.
New developments in technology in the early 1990s, particularly the use of computer imaging scans, created new opportunities, but also new expenses for the hospital. The new equipment was primarily used for out-patient services while the number of in-patients continued to decline as expenses rose. In 1995, 12 full-time positions were cut, affecting most departments.
It was reported that in 1995 and 1996, the hospital actually showed a surplus of nearly $1 million each year but mismanagement, computer errors and reduced reimbursements from the state turned that into a deficit by 1999. At that point, the hospital was seeking assistance from the city, county, state and federal governments. Talks began about a possible merger with Newfane-based Inter-Community Memorial Hospital to eliminate duplication of services, and an affiliation between the two health care facilities was created. A nurses’ strike in 2001 was settled but more layoffs were also announced. Many suggestions and plans were presented to save money but the hospital continued to lose money.
In 2009, the hospitals in Lockport and Newfane formally merged to create Eastern Niagara Hospital with each facility performing specific procedures. A brief period of profitability occurred in the first few years after the merger, and there was some optimism that the hospital could be turned around. But that was short-lived and the deficits returned.
Despite efforts to save Eastern Niagara Hospital, bankruptcy was declared in 2019 and a year later an agreement with Catholic Health System was reached to build a “right-sized” hospital in the town of Lockport and abandon the city property where the hospital had stood for 115 years. A time capsule placed behind the date stone of the newly constructed lobby entrance in 1982, that was to be opened in 2032, was removed earlier this year and the artifacts are being stored at the Niagara History Center until they can be placed in the new hospital building.
• • •
AUTHOR’S NOTE: The history of Lockport’s city hospital is lengthy, and sometimes complicated, and cannot be fully told in a couple of weeks. For those who are interested in learning more, the Niagara History Center has an extensive file on the hospital in its archives at 215 Niagara St., Lockport.
