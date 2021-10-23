NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Main Street, Lockport: Jewelers' row

Beginning in its earliest days, Lockport always had at least one store that was advertised as jeweler or, more often, watchmaker. By the end of the 19th century, when the Lockport economy was booming, there were at least 12 establishments listed as “jeweler” in the city directory. In 1950 there were seven. Six of those were located either on or just off Main Street. In 2000, there were four and today three are located in the city.
Alonzo T. Prentice may have been the first jeweler in Lockport when it was not even an official village yet. An advertisement in 1826 in the Lockport Observatory newspaper had a front page advertisement announcing that Prentice, watchmaker and jeweler, “continues business at his new building opposite L. A. Spalding’s Store, on main st.”
Spalding’s store was originally on the south side of Main Street, east of Cottage Street. In the mid 1830s he built a brick building with a stone front on the north side between Pine and Market streets known as the “Spalding Block.” Prentice had a jewelry shop in this block until 1856.
As the village grew and prospered, more jewelry/watch stores opened in the 1830s and 1840s. Some only lasted a short time, but others remained in business for decades with name variations and different locations. A few addresses appear to have been home to many of these stores for lengthy periods including 41 Main Street and 77 Main Street, the former particularly in the mid-to late 19th century. The latter address is a good example of how a particular business continued at the same location under different names for over a century.
In 1863, George Palmer opened a watch shop at 77 Main Street but it is unknown whether he also sold jewelry. Five years later D. Hixson’s appeared as the first jeweler at that location. For the next 50 years several other jewelers occupied the building at various times including Hixson & Lyke (1873), Gillette & Co. (1883), A. Hosmer’s (1885), N. J. Bevillard’s (1891), Brown, Hixson & Co. (1895), D. A. Hixson & Co. (1900), and C. H. Douglass (1911). In 1913, it was Douglass & Hamill Jewelers and in 1917 it was just Harry Hamill’s. It remained Hamill’s until 1966 when the business was sold to William T. Scirto. It was operated by Scirto’s until the building was torn down in the early 1970s to make way for Urban Park Towers. It had served as a jewelry store for more than 100 years.
In addition to Hamill’s, there were other 20th century jewelry stores on Main Street that were in business in for many years. Boes Jewelers was founded in 1925 and has been operated by three generations of that family. For many years the store was in the Bewley Building and later moved to 112 Park Avenue where George Boes still has a watch and jewelry store. Weber’s Jewelers was opened in 1928 by Jacob Weber. His son Benjamin took over the business in 1963. When urban renewal took their building at 132 Main Street in 1973, the store closed and did not relocate.
The two jewelry stores that are still doing business on Main Street in the city of Lockport are Mills and Scirto’s. Opened in 1929, Mills Jewelers was a branch of the Buffalo Diamond Exchange rather than a family business (they also had a store in Niagara Falls). It started out in the Triangle Building at Main and Market streets and two years later moved to 86 Main Street, next to Williams Brothers, where it remained until urban renewal took their building as well. In 1973, the store moved to 54 Main Street and finally to its current location at 51 Main Street in 1995. Mills owner George Fritz has been with the store since 1972.
Another longtime Lockport business is Scirto’s Jewelers. William Scirto opened a jewelry store with his brother Anthony in the Clinton Building at 1 Main Street in December 1946. As mentioned above, in 1966, William Scirto purchased Harry Hamill’s jewelry store and continued that business, operating both the Hamill and Scirto stores for a decade until the building at 77 Main Street was torn down. On December 7th, Scirto’s will celebrate 75 years in business in Lockport. Today, Scirto’s is owned by William’s son Thomas and managed by Debbie Williams.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
