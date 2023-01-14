As noted last week in Niagara Discoveries, after fire destroyed the Lockport House, within a year, Truman Haskell, owner of the hotel at that time, built a new Lockport House on Market Street just east of the original one in the middle of the block between Exchange and Chapel streets. The remaining stone section of the original hotel was acquired by Washington Hunt, who built a new stone structure where the front of the hotel had once stood. This building had many uses over a 114-year period including a grocery store, a saloon, the Star Theater and finally a furniture store. It was torn down in 1956 and the lot remained empty. A 1969 article by former Niagara County Historian Clarence Lewis implied that the original stone portion of the first Lockport House fronting Exchange Street was still standing as of that year. The other buildings that made up the “Exchange Block” between Market and Exchange streets were taken down in 1972 for urban renewal.
A photo in the History Center collection is labeled “Row Houses 10-26 Exchange St. Built 1830s.” Although it says, “built 1830s,” from other sources consulted, it appears they were probably built in the mid 1850s. The 1851 Lockport Village map shows the stone building facing Market Street built by Washington Hunt in 1842, and the remaining stone section of the Lockport House on Exchange Street dating from c.1830, but there are no structures on the map from the end of that building to Garden Street.
In another photo taken c. 1972 you can see the ruins of a stone house on the left. This would have been 8 Exchange Street, if the address on the photo is correct, and possibly part of the original stone section of the Lockport House.
The 1856 Lockport Village Directory, the earliest one published, lists names for 2 – 12 and 22 – 26 Exchange Street. Edward Duncan, variously listed as a teamster or a drayman (both drove horse-drawn wagons), occupied different addresses on Exchange Street from that year until his death in 1872. Whether he moved frequently, the numbers changed or the directory got it wrong, is not known. Another longtime resident, at 4 Exchange Street, was Rebecca Cummings, widow of Alexander, who lived there from 1860 until 1884 when she sold it to William Leonard. She passed away a year later.
Among the earliest, longest and most well-known owners of a house on Exchange Street were Landell Seeley, Senior and Junior. The elder Seeley came to the United States from Germany in 1852. He first appeared in the Lockport Village Directory in 1861 as “groceries and provisions, Market st., h[ouse] same.” He remained there until about 1869 when he took up residence at 2 Exchange St. (his grocery remained on Market St.). In 1872, Seeley purchased 14 Exchange St., a two-story home his family would own for the next 60-plus years. He moved his business into the first floor and lived on the second floor with his wife Phoebe, daughter Mary, and son Landell, Jr. The 1876 Lockport City Directory stated he sold “groceries, liquors, flour and feed.” In the early 1880s, the addresses on Exchange Street would jump by 10 numbers and Seeley would expand his property to include what would be 24-26-28 Exchange St. By this time, Seeley had added a saloon and a hotel to his property on Exchange Street at the corner of Garden Street, known as the “Seeley House.”
The Seeley House soon became a popular place in East Lockport and people from all parts of the city would patronize it as well (in the 19th century, “East Lockport” was used more frequently than “Lowertown”). A newspaper review of Lockport happenings stated that “The Seeley House…is worthy of mention for the reason that Landell, the genial proprietor, is known for miles around…[He] has been engaged in catering to the public in different ways…and his German friends never forget him.” Seeley was a welcoming host and an enthusiastic citizen. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, supported the Democratic party in Lockport, served on numerous juries, joined in Fourth of July celebrations by patriotically decorating his establishment, attended GAR events in Lockport, offered a free “liberal spread” to his family and friends at the hotel on New Year’s Day, and was one of several grocers who donated provisions from their stores to assist indigent widows.
In 1898, the elder Landell Seeley died and his son took over the business. The Seeley Hotel and saloon remained in operation until the start of Prohibition when it was changed to “Soft Drinks.” Seeley sold the business in 1923 but retained the property until the 1930s. Seeley, Jr. died in 1943.
For the next 40 years, 24-26-28 Exchange Street went through a series of owners. The house at 24 Exchange was sold off separately and 26-28 was turned into six apartments in the 1960s, with the address as 26 Exchange St.
Discussions of urban renewal began in Lockport in the late 1950s. Market Street was included in the initial project, but Main Street took precedence. It wasn’t until the late 1960s that the Market Street area was slated for demolition and redevelopment. At a public hearing in 1969, the audience was divided as to whether the Market Street buildings should be saved, restored and turned into a “canal town” tourist area, or be completely taken down and redeveloped into a park and new housing units. A study was done to determine which historic buildings would be saved as well as where residents of the existing structures would live during demolition and redevelopment. For some, it was done too fast, and for others, not fast enough.
When the work began in the summer of 1972, and the c.1830 stone portion of the old Lockport House was torn down, some residents of Lowertown wanted to know why the row houses on Exchange Street were not included in the initial demolition. They were one of the last sections to go due to the fact that alternative housing had not yet been completed. The north side of Market St. was turned into a park, and although housing units were built, the block bordering Market, Exchange, Chapel and Garden streets was not redeveloped as originally planned. The photo of the row houses on Exchange Street was taken shortly before they were demolished in late 1972 or early 1973.
