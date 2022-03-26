NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Mary Ellen Powers, Lockport’s 'tallest woman in the world'

Continuing the series on Niagara County women, the famous and not so famous, this week Niagara Discoveries features another woman from the world of entertainment although much different from that of Eva Tugby.
In 1853, two Irish immigrants, Patrick Powers from Dublin and Mary Grier from Roscommon, were married at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lockport. Over the next 17 years, the couple had nine children, seven sons and two daughters. The last two born, a girl and a boy, died in infancy. Patrick Powers was a brick mason and by 1860, the family was living in a home on Grand Street between Hawley and Prospect streets (now 270 Grand St.).
The date of Mary Ellen Powers’ birth was June 5th; the year is listed as 1866, 1867 and 1868, depending on the source. Her father and six brothers were all well over six feet tall. She attended school in Lockport, and by the time she was in third grade, Mary Ellen was already five feet ten inches tall. Five years later she was almost a foot taller. When she reached seven feet at age 19, she left Lockport to join a “museum” in Buffalo.
At that time, “museum” often meant a place to view unusual specimens of natural history and other “curiosities.” The name of the museum was not given. Powers was just starting her career as a sideshow “attraction” when two other local “novelties,” the Seven Sutherland Sisters and Jonathan Bass, the “Ossified Man,” were also traveling with circuses and “dime museums.” Bass died in 1892. The Sutherlands continued touring for many more years.
Sometime in the early 1890s, Powers joined the Forepaugh-Sells Brothers Circus, which had been bought out by James Bailey who kept the name of the original owners. It may have been during this time that she began using “Miss Leah May” as her professional name. By 1896, Powers had become part of the Barnum & Bailey “family” of performers and spent the next seven years traveling all over the United States, Canada and Europe with that organization. She was billed as the “School Girl Giantess,” even though she was about 30 years old.
“Miss Leah May” became a popular addition to the retinue both with the public and with her fellow performers. A 1903 article in the New York Press stated that “a little flirtation — more properly, a big flirtation — is underway between Leah May, the American giantess, and Hugo, the French giant.” The pair were said to be “goo-gooing” one another during their exhibition at Madison Square Garden. The report also commented that Leah May “is of an affectionate nature and is warmly attached to Mlle. Annuska Horvath, the Hungarian midget…the two discuss fashions in all seriousness. Miss May is an expert needlewoman. She makes all her own clothes, as no pattern in the stores would be sufficient for her requirements.”
Powers’ exact height is a bit of speculation, as there are no fewer than 10 different versions of that measurement in at least as many newspapers. The accounts of her height varied from 6-foot-2 to 9-foot-7, with many estimates reported in between those numbers. Most accounts list her height as right around 7 feet.
As she got older, “Miss Leah May” spent less time traveling but continued to work at stationary venues in New York City and Coney Island. She did not marry Hugo, the French giant, after all. In 1906, several publications, including Billboard, reported that Powers (a.k.a Leah May) had married Morris (sometimes spelled as Maurice) Stapleton of the town of Lockport. He was identified as being 6-foot-8 and a “prosperous farmer,” or a “commission merchant,” in these and later articles. The reports were not true, but a year later other notices began to appear, reporting first an impending wedding, and then its subsequent cancellation at the last minute. Powers called off the nuptials when her fiance, Stapleton, asked her to sign all her property over to him before they were married.
Four years went by before the couple finally married at St. Patrick’s Church on July 6, 1911. The bride was 43 to 45 years old and the groom was 37. A mention of the marriage appeared in the Boston Medical and Surgical Journal for July 1911, speculating that if children were born of the union, it would provide experimental data on “what are termed somatic talls.” The couple had no children.
Following her marriage, Powers retired and she and Morris lived on his farm on West Jackson Street. She turned the Grand Street property, which she still held, over to him and it was sold. The Stapletons lived a quiet and uneventful life in the town.
Despite lucrative offers from circuses and museums, Mrs. Stapleton did not return to a life of traveling as a “freak” in a sideshow. In October, 1933, she caught pneumonia and was admitted to Lockport Memorial Hospital where she died on October 14th at the age of 65 to 67 years old. A casket had to be custom-made as none were long enough for her. She is buried in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Her husband Morris died in 1940 at age 66 and is also buried in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
The home that Powers grew up in at 270 Grand Street is still standing and has the original hitching post on the front lawn.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.