Over the past nearly 160 years, Lockport has had many mayors who came from a wide variety of professions including business, law, medicine and education but only one that was an ordained minister. Rev. George A. Brock was elected mayor of Lockport in 1912 and served one two-year term, 1913-1914. He was the first minister-mayor in the United States.
George Atwood Brock was born at Suspension Bridge (Niagara Falls) on Sept. 16, 1862, the son of George Edwin Brock and Sarah Atwood Brock. His grandparents, Amasa and Sarah Atwood, owned Atwood’s Western Hotel on Depot Street in Suspension Bridge. By 1875, George Brock, Sr. had taken over the business. Tragedy struck the family when George E. Brock died unexpectedly in 1877 at the age of 37. Sources differ as to whether he died at Suspension Bridge or in Boston, Mass. Sarah Brock and her 15-year-old son moved to Boston where he attended high school and then worked for four years at a mercantile establishment while studying in preparation for entering Harvard.
George A. Brock started at Harvard in September 1884. He received a Bachelor of Arts four years later and then commenced studies at the Yale Theological Seminary where he graduated in 1891. Later that year, Rev. Brock began his first pastorate as a Congregational minister in Saxonville, Mass., and married Ella Barnes of Binghamton. They had one child, a daughter Dorothy, born in 1896.
Rev. Brock spent eight years at the Saxonville church before accepting the call to the pastorate of the East Avenue Congregational Church in Lockport. One of the first tasks he undertook was to address the church’s indebtedness. A loan was secured from the Congregational Building Society and within seven years the church was free of debt. During Rev. Brock’s 18-year tenure at the church, many enhancements were made including the installation of a new organ, the establishment of a men’s choir, the enlargement of the sanctuary and the addition of several stained glass windows. When he left the congregation in 1917, the membership was more than 400, double the number as when he arrived.
In 1910, while still pastor of East Avenue Congregational Church, Rev. Brock ran for mayor on the Prohibition party line. He was dismayed at the influence the mainstream political parties had in the administration of city government and the inherent corruption that it created. He was also opposed to saloons and other venues of entertainment being opened on Sundays. James Moran, the Democratic candidate won the election by 225 votes. Two years later, Rev. Brock tried again, running on the same platform. In newspapers contemporary to the time (1912), Rev. Brock is identified as affiliated with the Prohibition and “Commission Government” parties. He supported the candidacy of Democrat Woodrow Wilson for President but was endorsed by the Republican newspapers of Lockport. The election was very close, with Rev. Brock winning by only three votes. Although there were some cries of “voter fraud,” the Democrats stated they would not challenge Brock taking the mayor’s office on January 1, 1913.
Once seated as Mayor, Rev. Brock went to work on his campaign promise. The commission form of government, which he ran on and endorsed, called for “an advisory committee of prominent men to act with him in municipal matters.” He stated that “Republican, Democrat, Socialist, Prohibition, Commission Government, I do not care to what parties they belong. It is the man most fitted that will get the job.”
Within a few months, Brock had appointed several positions, including a few incumbents from the previous Moran administration. As for the Sunday closings for saloons and other places such as clubs, movie theaters and dance halls, the police enforced Mayor Brock’s orders and informed the operators of these establishments that “no trifling of the mayor’s wishes would be permitted.” In the dance halls, one dance that was singled out to “guard against” was the Grizzly Bear. It was a new dance craze at that time along with the Turkey Trot and Bunny Hug. They were categorized as “huggly-wiggly dances” that should be avoided. Other businesses targeted for closing, or reducing activities on Sundays, included gambling halls, billiard rooms, grocery stores and confectionaries which sold “candy cards.” Sporting events could not be played before 1 p.m. on the Sabbath day.
Rev. Brock’s role as mayor did not lessen his duties as minister. He continued to perform weddings, christenings and funerals at the East Avenue Congregational Church as well as at other churches. He participated in Decoration (Memorial) Day ceremonies and gave an “instructive address” at the Lockport Bethel AME Church on South Street for the 50th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. He was also a judge for the “Beautiful Baby” contest at the Niagara County Fair.
Over his two years in office, Mayor Brock repeatedly stated that the residents and business owners in the city supported his Sunday closing policies and his efforts to “purify” local government by removing politics from his administration. Despite this positive assessment, Rev. Brock lost his bid for reelection in 1914 to Democrat John R. Earl by 653 votes. He stayed in Lockport another three years, residing on Waterman Street and still serving as pastor of the East Avenue Congregational Church. In 1920, the East Avenue Church would merge with the First Free Congregational Church on Niagara Street to form Plymouth Congregational Church.
In 1917, Rev. Brock left Lockport to take the position of assistant superintendent of the Congregational Home Missionary Society in New York. Five years later, he began a 26-year pastorate at the New England Congregational Church in Saratoga Springs, retiring in 1948. Rev. Brock continued to live in Saratoga Springs and remained active in religious and civic affairs. His wife Ella died in 1952 and he died in 1957, one month before his 95th birthday. He is buried in Saratoga Springs.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
