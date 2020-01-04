NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: More about a Lockport Christmas, circa 1880

Last week we learned how the image of Santa Claus evolved during the 19th century. Today we will look at other factors that had much to do with the changing focus of Christmas itself. From a religious holiday (or a non-holiday in some cases) in the early years of the 19th century, the post-Civil War years saw Christmas become a much more festive, secular and child-oriented holiday. The industrial revolution also created both merchandise and a market for a burgeoning middle class. Today we complain about the commercialization of the holiday but even then stores were advertising their wares weeks before the day itself.
In the 1870s and 1880s stores in Lockport advertised an array of goods to buy for the holiday. H. Goodman and Sons Dry Goods at 54 Main St. listed “black and colored cashmeres and flannel suitings. Also ladies’, gent’s, boy’s and children’s underwear, flannels, blankets and shawls.” Henry Goodman, Jr., proprietor of this store, went to New York City in the 1880s and co-founded the famous Bergdorf-Goodman store which still exists today. The Boston Store at 106 Main St. offered goods for 99 cents including “The Complete Shakespeare’s Works” and “Tennyson’s and Byron’s Complete Works.” All sorts of things could be bought there for 99 cents. The discount stores of today could not compete with the quantity and quality of the items sold at the Boston Store.
The stores also got into the Christmas spirit by decorating their windows. Again from the Dec. 9, 1879, Lockport Daily Journal, “One of the finest trimmed show windows in the city is that of George W. Weaver’s drug store on Locust Street. It is not always the largest plate glass front which exhibits the most elegant or extensive display of costly goods, and the pleasant assortment of goods for Holiday presents, which Mr. Weaver exposes to the public view, only goes to prove this assertion. It would pay to examine his fine assortment.”
Not to be outdone, the churches of Lockport also advertised their services in the newspaper. “Tomorrow evening the members of Christ’s Episcopal Church will have a Christmas tree at their church on Market Street. On Christmas morning divine service will be held at the church commencing at 10:30 a.m.” The Clinton Street Methodist Episcopal Church also had a Christmas tree for their Christmas Eve service as well as “the Misses Henderson will sing, and other features will be presented to make the entertainment enjoyable.” The Evangelical Lutheran Church offered “singing and responsive readings by the Sunday School children.” At St. Patrick’s Catholic Church “the feast of Christmas was observed by the celebration of Masses and other devotional exercises. The decorations, although not very elaborate, were tastily arranged. The music…was of a superior order…”
On Dec. 27, 1881, the papers reported the activities that took place at the various churches two days earlier. “The great feast of Christmas was very appropriately observed in the churches throughout the city. The day was warm and spring-like and in consequence unusually large congregations attended both the morning and evening services in the different houses of worship.” It was noted that services were held in St. Paul’s German Evangelical Church at South and Locust streets. “At the morning service the pastor, Rev. F. Schroeck, preached an exceedingly interesting sermon which received the riveted attention of the congregation.”
Finally, what would Christmas be in the 1870s without a grand masquerade ball? On Dec. 24, 1879, this notice ran in the Lockport Daily Journal: “This evening a masquerade ball will be held in Daniels’ Hall. A well known costumer of Buffalo is at the American Hotel today, where costumes can be procured at a reasonable price. This evening costumes can be obtained at Daniels’ Hall. Jackson’s Band has been engaged for the evening and the ball promises to be well attended.” Daniels’ Hall was located at 97 ½ Market St. at the corner of Union Street. The building was later replaced by Lockport Cold Storage, which in turn was replaced with other development. The site is now covered with Cornerstone CFCU Arena.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
