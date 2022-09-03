A very loyal and astute reader of Niagara Discoveries pointed out that last week I did not fully explain why small community opera houses were given that moniker when in fact they rarely performed operas in their houses. There actually was a distinction between opera houses in larger cities and those in smaller communities. The grander opera houses, like the Hodge in Lockport, did host traveling opera companies from New York City and even Europe. The opera houses in more rural areas usually presented other forms of entertainment such as minstrel and vaudeville shows, local and traveling plays and musicals, and magic and medicine shows. They used the term “opera” to elevate the status of the venue and in some cases to placate the local clergy who did not want to encourage low brow entertainment in their communities.
Continuing with the history of opera houses in Niagara County: The date of construction of Lewiston Opera House varies from 1832 to 1840, depending on the source. There is also a debate as to who built it. Depending on the source, it is attributed to both Joseph Hewitt and Reuben Moss. As Moss was born in 1837, it is unlikely he built it unless it was actually constructed at a later date. It is possible that it was built by Joseph P. Hewitt, son of Joseph Hewitt, as the elder Hewitt died in 1830. The two-story brick building was built with the intention of having stores on the ground floor and a hall on the second level. It is likely that Hewitt gave it the name “Lewiston Opera House,” although that phrase was not widely used on smaller venues until after the Civil War. Hewitt owned it at least through the mid-1880s as he died in 1887.
The first mention of “Moss Hall” appeared in the newspaper in 1890. Like most halls, it hosted lectures, political meetings, plays and musical entertainment. On May 31, 1893, William T. Love announced plans for his “Model City” in Moss Hall. Later in that same decade, a mission was established to meet the religious needs of the poor families who lived along the river. A gospel hymn “song festival” was held on Sunday evenings which attracted people from all over the village. A popular event which began in 1901, and continued for many years, was the “Colonial Ball” or “Assembly.” Held each February to commemorate Washington’s Birthday, this event was the highlight of the social season in Lewiston.
In the 1920s, an addition was built on the east end of the building for the Town of Lewiston offices. The first floor housed the telephone company, while the second floor became Sacarissa Lodge #307 of the International Order of Odd Fellows. Two events in the mid 1960s affected the building. First, the Town of Lewiston announced construction of a new town hall at Ridge and Model City roads. Then a controversy arose when a commercial sign was put on the building covering the words “Lewiston Opera House.” Some thought it improved the building while others felt it detracted from the history of the structure.
Over the years the building has been home to many businesses and organizations including the Lewiston Council for the Arts. Today, the Lewiston Opera House is being evaluated for additional historic designations.
The Opera House in Middleport was built by James P. Compton. It was announced on June 22, 1876 that he would construct a new brick opera house block on State Street. It was formally opened on Sept. 1. Described as “Handsome…Neat and sufficiently commodious,” this opera house could seat 700 to 800 people. Unfortunately, this opera house was destroyed by fire on March 21, 1882. After the fire, Compton moved to Medina. It took three years for a new brick opera house block to be rebuilt on the same site, this time by Robert Davison. The new opera house was opened on Oct. 8, 1885 with “a company of home talent” providing the entertainment.
Over the next 20 years, several different managers operated the opera house, each one leaving their mark on the establishment. In 1898, when it was announced new managers, W. John Hinchey and Walter J. Vary, would be taking over, the Middleport Herald reported that there would be “A No. 1” first class troupes and “average” attractions, of course at different price levels. The Lockport Journal replied that even the “A No. 1” troupes “are none of the excellent shows which are brought to the Hodge Opera House.” This did not matter to the residents of Middleport as their opera house was called the “Pride of Our Citizens.”
Another curious undated report from about 1903 shows that the debates over Covid restrictions aren’t anything new. The Medina Daily Register questioned why the Middleport Opera House did not close during an outbreak of smallpox, noting “Medina closed its opera house and suppressed all public gatherings when the disease was here.”
In 1909, the Middleport Opera House was sold and became the Star Theater. The advent of films, even silent ones, caused many theaters to move away from live performances. A fire in January 1913 temporarily closed the opera house but it re-opened later in June. By 1919, the first-floor rooms were being used as a Ford showroom and the upstairs was used as a dancing hall called the “Rose Garden” and later “Sears Hall.” The 1920s saw the continued use of the ground floor for automobile sales and later the second floor, the former opera house, became storage. The building was utilized as an auto parts store until the early 1990s. After being vacant for about 10 years, the building was demolished and the site is now a parking lot.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: Thanks to Tom Collister, curator at the Historical Association of Lewiston, and Christa Lutz, Middleport village historian, for their assistance with this article.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
