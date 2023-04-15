Last week Niagara Discoveries looked at a few roads in Niagara County with the same name but in different locations. Let’s look at another one this week. Just as with Dale Road, at least two of the three Moyer roads in the county were named for the same family.
Simpson Moyer came to Niagara County with his wife Hannah and four daughters in about 1825 and settled on what is now Beattie Road. In 1826 one of his daughters died and was buried in Stahler Cemetery. According to the 1830 U.S. Census, his neighbors were familiar Lockport names including Shook, Dysinger and Jesse P. Haines. Six more children were born before Hannah Moyer died in 1835. She and an infant son are also buried in Stahler Cemetery. Moyer’s oldest daughter died that year as well. A burial location could not be found, but she may also be in the Stahler Cemetery. All these deaths in a short period of time demonstrate how uncertain and fragile life was in a time before the medical advances we have today.
In 1838, Simpson Moyer was married to Catherine Jacoby. At about this time he moved to the town of Pendleton in the vicinity of Mapleton and Main roads. Six more children were born, two of whom died. By the time of the 1850 U.S. Census, the family was living on Saunders Settlement Road near Tuscarora Road in the town of Lewiston. Three more children were born in the 1850s.
When Simpson Moyer died in 1859 at the age of 60, he was living on what is now Moyer Road, which runs off of Upper Mountain Road, in the town of Lewiston. The Moyer family continued to live there for at least another 20 years according to an 1879 newspaper article stating, “Aaron Moyer has a fine stone house where he and his mother reside” on Moyer Road. It was eventually sold out of the family but the road retained the Moyer name. It originally went into the Tuscarora Reservation but was cut off when the reservoir was built in 1958 for the new power generating plant.
Simpson Moyer had 19 children, and among those who lived to adulthood, some moved to other parts of Niagara County and raised families of their own.
Simpson Moyer, Jr. was born in 1833, but where is difficult to determine. Various maps, census documents and property records indicate that the elder Simpson Moyer moved around the county several times. Between 1826 and 1859, he appeared in the towns of Lockport, Pendleton, Lewiston and Wheatfield, sometimes seemingly in two different places at the same time. A 1912 obituary for Simpson Moyer, Jr. stated that he had lived on his farm on Shawnee Road in the town of Wheatfield for 64 years, making that date 1848 and Moyer 15 years old. It is unlikely he owned his own farm at that age but his family may have been residing there, or perhaps he was living with an older brother or other relative. In any case, Moyer, Jr. lived on Shawnee Road until his death in 1912. The road to his farm was extended to Schultz Road and became Moyer Road. Ten years later, the farm was purchased by John Schultz.
The third Moyer Road is in the south-central part of the town of Royalton. There is very little information about who this road was named for. The only reference to a Moyer owning property in Royalton was found in a brief notice in the Niagara Sun on February 27, 1900. It states, “The Mounty Brothers have purchased a farm in South Royalton from Mr. Elias Moyer.”
Elias Moyer lived at 107 East Avenue, Lockport. He had various occupations between 1860 and his death on July 5, 1900. In the 1900 U.S. census, he was listed as a “capitalist.” He had also been a real estate agent, so that may explain him selling the property in Royalton as there is no indication that he ever lived there.
As for the Mounty brothers, nothing could be found about them either. There was a Monty family living in Royalton in the early 1900s but they were in the Gasport area.
It appears that Moyer Road was built in the late 19th or early 20th century. If anyone has any information relating to who the road was named for, please call the Niagara History Center at 716-434-7433.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.