One of the questions I often get asked from the readers of Niagara Discoveries is: “How do you get the ideas for the articles you write?” This is a fair question but not always an easy one to answer because there are many different inspirations for the articles. Some weeks, photographs and artifacts from the collection at the History Center are the source. Sometimes it is easier to write an article starting with a photo than trying to find an image to use with an article after it is already written.
Finding a photo that tells more than one story is particularly rewarding. One of my favorites is the “party boat” going through the Erie Canal locks during Old Home Week in Lockport in 1910. At least three stories can be told in this photo: Old Home Week and a few of its attractions, the boat itself, the buildings on Richmond Avenue, and the soon-to-be constructed Erie Barge Canal with two new larger modern locks.
I first wrote about this photo in the summer of 2016 and have revised and updated it here today.
While browsing through the photograph files at the Niagara County Historical Society, an image was found that is so interesting in and of itself that you want to share it with other people. This is one of those photos. In most historic photographs of the locks in Lockport (at least those used in publications), the image is taken from the bottom of the locks looking west to show how impressive the “Flight of Five” really was. There were also photos taken at the top of the locks looking east toward the railroad bridge and the industries along the canal in Lowertown. This photo appears to have been taken from the Pine Street Bridge. It is not only the location of the photo that is appealing, but all that is going on in the picture.
In July of 1910, the City of Lockport celebrated its first “Old Home Week” (a second was held in 1925 and another in 2010). During that week, Lockport decked itself out for the occasion. There were parades, concerts, and other events to showcase the past, present and future accomplishments of the Lock City. Buildings were draped in patriotic bunting and in the evening thousands of electric lights lit up Main Street. Men in suits and ladies in long skirts and dresses braved the heat to participate in these various activities.
The photo shows an excursion boat, “Moon of Buffalo,” packed with people at the top of the locks and heading west in the direction of Buffalo. On the towpath to the right, men in “boater” hats and women in “picture” hats stroll along the canal. The “Moon” was one of several steam-powered boats owned by George Moon, Jr. of Buffalo. He operated regular excursions but also rented the boats out for special occasions. No specific information could be found on this particular outing but special train and boat trips were offered between Buffalo and Lockport during Old Home Week.
On the right side of the photo, above the towpath, is Richmond Avenue (formerly and currently Canal Street). Two of the buildings still survive, 51 and 57 Canal Street. The building on the extreme right was the original Harrison Radiator Company. According to the 1910 Lockport City Directory, that address, 57-61 Richmond, was “vacant.” The Covert Car Company had recently moved out and Harrison would not open there until 1911. Moving along that block, the next building to the left, 53-55 Richmond, was William Scott’s Livery Stables, which was torn down at a later date. James Mahar’s Saloon was next at 51 Richmond. That building is still standing and is now Steamworks Cafe. The next building was the Hotel Richmond (now gone) and the last building was vacant at the time the photo was taken and was later torn down. In the background on the right is the Kenmore Hotel (later the Lox Plaza) and now the site of Lockport city hall.
In the center of the photo you can see the Big Bridge with tents and some sort of apparatus set up to the left. From newspaper accounts, it appears this could have been the ramp used by the “Sensational Smithson,” a “bicycle fiend, who certainly courted death twice a day if anybody did.” In 1950, an unnamed “Old Timer,” who had attended Old Home Week as a boy in 1910, recounted the stunt in a Lockport Union-Sun & Journal article. “He used to ride down this incline that was set up on the Big Bridge, and he’d go 15 feet in the air at least, right through a burning hoop and he’d come down on another platform 30 feet away. It was as if he was pasted to that bicycle seat — you always thought he was going to fly off and get killed, but he always made it.” The large tent on the Big Bridge in the photo was the venue for concerts showcasing fire companies’ and military band performances.
Crossing the bridge over to the left is the steeple of the former St. Mary’s Church somewhat obscured by the Fire Tower. The Fire Tower was a fixture on the Big Bridge from 1889 until 1911 when it was moved to Darrison Park and later dismantled. The buildings on the left of the bridge were removed when the two new larger locks were built later in the 1910s for the Erie Barge Canal. Those structures were replaced by the current Scirto Building.
The Lock Tender’s House in the foreground of the picture was constructed in the 1860s and stood until the 1950s when it was replaced by the current stucco building. The locks on the right of the house are being restored with gates that manually open and close, like the ones in the photo, and should be completed in time for the Erie Canal Bicentennial in 2025. Demonstrations of the currently restored locks, by volunteer lock tenders from the Locks Heritage District, take place from late May through September on Saturday mornings.
