NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Myron H. Kinsley — Scandal, business and electricity

Myron H. Kinsley was born July 3, 1836 in the town of Fletcher, Vermont. He was educated there and at the age of 12 his family joined the controversial Oneida Community in Oneida, New York.
The community, led by their spiritual leader, John Humphrey Noyes, believed in a concept called Perfectionism in which members worked toward self-perfection while living in a communal society away from the outside world. This was not an uncommon arrangement for many of the communal societies of the 19th century including the Shakers and the Universal Friends.
What was unusual about the Oneida Community was their practice of “complex marriage.” Every man and woman was considered married to each other and could not show preference to one over another. The community also practiced eugenics in which two individuals, chosen by Noyes, would be encouraged to produce a child. That child would then be raised by the community, rather than by their birth parents, and you also could not show any partiality toward your own child. This is where the Oneida Community differed from the other communities, which usually encouraged and practiced celibacy.
Kinsley arrived in Oneida in 1848 and remained a member of the Oneida Community even after its transformation into a share-holding company, the Oneida Community Limited, in 1880. This was the company that became world famous for its flatware. While living in the community, Kinsley worked as a shoemaker, peddler and farmer. When the community began its silverware business in 1877 he was appointed superintendent of the factory.
Kinsley eventually became one of John Humphrey Noyes’ most loyal supporters and confidants, and was the one who notified Noyes that he was going to be arrested for statutory rape in June of 1879, giving Noyes enough time to flee to Niagara Falls, Canada, to avoid arrest. For a short time, Kinsey became the leader of the Oneida Community but he lacked Noyes’ charisma.
It was also at this time that the practice of “complex marriage” was abandoned by Noyes and he recommended traditional marriage for his followers. In 1880, Kinsley married a fellow Oneida member, Jessie Baker, who had been courted by two different suitors and wrote to Noyes in Canada to ask his advice which man she should marry. Noyer told her to reject them both and marry Myron Kinsley.
After their marriage, Kinsley and Jessie returned to the Oneida Community, where Jessie found it difficult to live with her past suitors and the mother of Kinsley's daughter Josephine. They did not stay in Oneida for very long.
In 1881, Noyes, still living in Canada, directed Kinsley to oversee the construction and operation of the Oneida silverplate and canning factories in Niagara Falls, New York. The factories employed more than 250 people and were located right on the Hydraulic Canal. Kinsley moved his family, including his 7-year-old daughter, into a grand brick house he had built on Ferry Street.
Kinsley held his position with Oneida until 1890, when he resigned to take another position with the Oneida Company in Yakima, Washington. He apparently kept his property in Niagara Falls and returned to the city in 1892 to sell real estate.
Kinsley was also involved in the effort to build a tunnel under Niagara Falls to facilitate the harnessing of water power to generate electricity. One of the “Evershed Eight,” he was active in the formation of the tunnel company and was secretary for the first year of its organization as well as being a trustee and director.
It is not clear when Kinsley left Niagara Falls. He and his family are included in the 1892 New York State census. It may have been in 1899, when a strike disabled the silverplate factory and Pierre B. Noyes (John Humphrey’s son and successor) was arrested on charges of “intimidating the men under him.” Kinsley is not included in the 1901 Niagara Falls Directory.
After leaving Niagara Falls, Kinsley and his family lived in Chicago and then returned to the Community Mansion House at Oneida. There is a discrepancy over his date of death. One source cites 1907, another 1910. Kinsley is buried in the Community Cemetery in Oneida, NY. His descendants are still active in the organization that currently operates the Mansion House as a museum and a bed and breakfast.
The Lammert family purchased the Kinsley home at Ferry Avenue and Sixth Street, extensively remodeled it inside and out and turned it into a lavish Queen Anne style dwelling. In 1907, the house was sold to the Sisters of St. Francis who opened the first Mount St. Mary’s Hospital there. The house was torn down in 1914 when the hospital building was built on the site. The hospital served Niagara Falls for 50 years until a new hospital was built in Lewiston in 1965. One wonders whether the good Sisters knew anything about Kinsley and his earlier life before they purchased his former home.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
