Lyman A. Spalding is a familiar name to anyone who has even a bit of knowledge of the history of Lockport. He was born in 1800 in Cayuga County, the oldest son of Erastus L. and Jennet Mack Spalding. Twenty-two years later, on May 5, 1822, while the family was living in Rochester, the youngest son, Nathaniel Mack Spalding, was born. Lyman was already living in Lockport when his brother was born and his parents and remaining siblings soon followed him to the village that was just emerging from the wilderness.
The Spaldings were an industrious family and Lyman was making his mark in Lockport as an entrepreneur, abolitionist and community leader. It is not hard to imagine that as Nathaniel grew up, he assisted his brother in some of his many enterprises.
Nathaniel, who as an adult went by the name N. Mack Spalding, married Sarah E. Ellicott of Batavia in 1845. She was the daughter of Joseph Ellicott, but not the Joseph Ellicott (he never married). Her father was the son of Andrew Ellicott, who, with the help of his younger brother Joseph, surveyed and mapped the street system for Washington, D.C. (he had also worked with Pierre Charles L’Enfant but the two men did not get along and L’Enfant was later dismissed by President Washington). Sarah’s granduncle, the Joseph Ellicott, later surveyed the 3.3 million-acre Holland Land Company tract in Western New York after learning the trade from his older brother.
After their marriage, Nathaniel and Sarah Spalding took up residence in a home at the northeast corner of Pine and High streets. Over the next 16 years, eight children were born to the couple, four boys and four girls, but sadly, three of their sons died in infancy. Of the remaining children, two daughters died as young adults and the other three all lived to be 70. The surviving children all married and had families.
Spalding’s occupation varied in the census records, Lockport directories, newspapers and other documents. For the most part, he was a merchant in some sort of business.
According to an 1877 obituary for Joseph T. Bellah, he and Spalding formed a partnership in 1846 to operate a hardware business at 32 Main Street. Eight years later, Spalding took over his family’s hardware store at 45 Main Street and went into partnership with Thomas T. Flagler, Rowland Sears, and Hopkins C. Pomeroy, to form Spalding, Flagler & Company. This arrangement only lasted a few years and by late 1859, Spalding was in the grocery business with William Wiley and Aaron Riggs at 21 Main Street. By February 1861, a notice appeared for several weeks in the Lockport Daily Journal & Courier announcing the dissolution of the “copartnership” of Spalding, Wiley & Riggs and indicating that Spalding would continue a grocery at 21 Main Street. A year later, in April, 1861, Spalding is still at that address but with a new partner, John Freeman.
In the 1863 village of Lockport directory, Spalding and Nathaniel Lerch are operating a grocery at 61 Main Street. That same year, an article appeared in the Lockport Daily Journal about an elaborate robbery that took place involving both Spalding’s home and store. Someone entered Spalding’s residence at Pine and High streets during the night while the family was sleeping and took a pocketbook containing $25, some valuable papers and keys to the store and safe. The thief then entered the store and stole $60 and more papers from the safe. Neither break-in was discovered until the next morning, and it could not be determined if the thief was ever caught despite a “liberal reward” being offered by Spalding.
By 1865, Spalding was working as a bookkeeper at an undisclosed location. Another article in the Lockport Daily Journal from that year credited Spalding with catching a thief, though not the one who had robbed his store two years earlier. This time a man tried to sell a load of wheat to a grocer in Gasport who suspected the wheat had been stolen. When the grocer tried to apprehend the man, the suspected thief fled and was pursued by several men, one of whom presented a pistol. The fleeing man also showed a pistol and a standoff ensued. While this was unfolding, Spalding came driving along the road, stopped and spoke to the thief and persuaded him to drop his pistol and be taken into custody.
N.M. Spalding died on Jan. 27, 1868 at the age of 45, after a lengthy and undisclosed illness, leaving his wife Sarah and five children ranging in age from 9 to 19. Tragically, Sarah died just six months later on July 25, 1868, after a very brief “affliction of the spine.” She was 44 years old. They are both buried in Cold Spring Cemetery as are several of their children.
Where the Spaldings’ children lived following Sarah’s death is not known as they could not be found in the 1870 U.S. census. They all married in the next 10 years, and the daughters remained in either Niagara or Erie County. The Spaldings’ only son, Hamilton, moved to Concordia, Kansas, and became one of the most prominent civic and business leaders of that city.
In the archive collection of the Niagara History Center there are several original documents related to Nathaniel Mack Spalding, including letters (mostly to him rather than from him), deeds and account sheets from some of his businesses including the Spalding & Lake Company of which nothing could be found. The materials range from the late 1840s to the early 1860s and contain some interesting information, particularly concerning land transactions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.